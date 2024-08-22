5 WWE matches that must not happen during John Cena's Retirement Tour 

John Cena is on borrowed time as the 16-time WWE World Champion announced his retirement plans at Money in the Bank 2024 in July. The Champ's Farewell Tour will take place from January to December next year, with the upcoming Royal Rumble and WrestleMania expected to be his last.

Fantasy booking online has placed Cena in colossal dream matches against Gunther and Logan Paul. Others want him to revisit old foes Randy Orton, CM Punk, and AJ Styles.

However, there is also a polar opposite side that hasn't received much attention. Cena should steer clear of these five superstars during his WWE Retirement Tour:

#5. John Cena vs. Austin Theory shouldn't happen again

John Cena's last WrestleMania match saw him lose to Austin Theory in a US Championship bout. In hindsight, the win didn't do Theory much favor as his career entered a downward spiral that continues to this day.

However, despite the unsuccessful experiment, Triple H shouldn't consider booking a rematch. Cena did his part: he passed the torch to Theory at The Show of Shows.

Secondly, Cena doesn't need a win over Theory to redeem himself, as the loss at 'Mania 39 wasn't clean. Lastly, another program with the 16-time World Champion could further damage A-Town Down's aura beyond repair.

Cena is ruthless on the mic, and their previous feud showed that Theory couldn't match The Champ's promo skills.

#4. Solo Sikoa should stay away from the 16-time World Champion

Solo Sikoa's biggest singles victory to this day came at Crown Jewel 2023 when he obliterated and defeated John Cena. The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief embarked on a losing streak but soon redeemed his aura in the post-WrestleMania XL season.

It should be noted that The Franchise Player returned in the main event of WrestleMania XL to assault Solo Sikoa and take him out of the equation. This was the closure Cena needed, and he received the same without a rematch with the former NXT North American Champion.

The Attitude Adjustment at 'Mania 40 was the exclamation mark on their rivalry. Since Sikoa has already pinned Cena clean, another victory wouldn't establish much more than what is already known.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena could backfire

The Beast and The Greatest of All Time burst onto the scene in 2002. While Brock Lesnar departed in 2004, John Cena carried the business in the PG-Era as The Franchise Player. When Lesnar returned to WWE, he first battled Cena.

The 16-time WWE World Champion prevailed over Lesnar in an Extreme Rules match, but the former UFC star removed that blemish from his record at SummerSlam 2014. The Beast Incarnate squashed The Doctor of Thuganomics in a rare sight, marking the end of the "Super Cena Era."

While both men collided later in their storied feud following SummerSlam 2014, the mark Lesnar left on Cena's character remains present to this day. It brought out a more genuine and vulnerable side of The Champ, which endeared him to the WWE Universe.

Re-running the rivalry undoes that because Cena could redeem himself against Lesnar and prove that he is indeed a superhero, a sight that may not sit well with those who admire his vulnerability.

#2. Uncle Howdy shouldn't pursue Cena

At WrestleMania 36, the WWE Universe was left appalled as the late Bray Wyatt psychologically dismantled and defeated John Cena in a thematic Firefly Fun House Match that still captivates fans.

The win was sufficient to restore Wyatt's aura and make him look meaningful and menacing again. Cena put over the former Universal Champion in the best way possible, and Wyatt got the closure his character needed from the loss at WrestleMania 30.

Although Bray sadly passed away last year, his legacy lives on through Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks, who have taken RAW by storm since their debut.

Despite the sheer entertainment a program between Cena and Howdy could bring, the two parties should stay away from each other. Firstly, it seems unnecessary as Bray Wyatt closed the door on their storied rivalry at WrestleMania 36.

Secondly, the loser of the feud would come out looking much weaker. The Champ being psychologically tormented in 2024 wouldn't be a pleasing sight for The Cenation, and the Wyatt Sicks should remain a protected commodity.

#1. John Cena vs. The Rock shouldn't be a priority

John Cena and The Rock's famed rivalry has etched its name in the wrestling business.

Their "Once in a Lifetime" match at WrestleMania 28 was a box-office hit, and The Rock prevailed in Miami. WWE booked a sequel the following year to give Cena closure and take the torch from The Great One.

The two entertainment industry icons have crossed paths several times following their previous clashes, including a chilling face-off in the main event of WrestleMania 40. While another installment has great nostalgic value and would generate much buzz, it is unnecessary and inadvisable.

Both men have few matches left in them, and revisiting a closed chapter is not the best way to utilize them. The Rock has potential angles with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Cena has a 17th World Title to win.

Additionally, a victory would do neither man any favors. The in-ring quality may also be subpar considering the legendary stars are past their prime.

