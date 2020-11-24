5 Samoa Joe matches in WWE you might not remember

Samoa Joe is one of the most established wrestling stars from the last two decades. In his almost 20-year-long career, Joe has given many unforgettable moments to the wrestling industry.

Whether it would be choking the life out of Brock Lesnar, or squashing Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania, Joe has always stepped up against his opponents without showing any signs of fear.

However, Samoa Joe is not a WWE-specific Superstar and has enjoyed success worldwide. He has had many memorable stints across various wrestling promotions around the world. From TNA to ROH, Samoa Joe has been an integral part of the legacies of many different wrestling companies.

Due to his remarkable success in various such promotions, WWE decided to sign "The Samoan Submission Machine" in 2015. After a dominant run in NXT, Joe was called up to the main roster in 2017.

Joe quickly became an important member of the WWE roster. He was a part of many interesting matchups on the main roster and contended for both world titles several times.

Samoa Joe's main roster tenure has only lasted four years so far. However, Joe has faced most of the active Superstars on the roster. From well-established Superstars like AJ Styles, to fresh faces like Mustafa Ali, Samoa Joe has shared the ring with almost every current WWE performer.

There are many entertaining matches involving Samoa Joe that might have been forgotten by most fans though. So, in this list, let's take a look at five of Samoa Joe's WWE matches that you might not remember.

#5 Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho (RAW, 2017)

Joe collided with Jericho in 2017.

Just like Samoa Joe, Chris Jericho is another veteran Superstar that has dominated the wrestling industry for the last two decades. He has played a very crucial role in the evolution of both WWE and AEW. Despite being in the industry for so long, the paths of the "Le'Champion" and the "Destroyer" never crossed until 2017.

Jericho got to wrestle Samoa Joe for the first time in March 2017, during his last stint as a full-time WWE Superstar. They met while the former was a part of a very intense feud with Kevin Owens.

In the weeks building up to the Showcase of Immortals, WWE booked Chris Jericho to go one-on-one with Samoa Joe, who had made his RAW debut just recently.

The match was quite entertaining, with Samoa Joe picking up a count-out victory over Chris Jericho to conclude the dream contest. It established Joe as a dangerous force in the eyes of the WWE Universe. The mini-feud didn't end there, as the duo took part in two more matches over the following two months.

Joe has recently taken up the role of commentator on WWE RAW, while Jericho is one of the leading performers at All Elite Wrestling.

During one of his Saturday Night Streams, Jericho expressed his desire to have Samoa Joe wrestle in AEW. However, Samoa Joe looks to be very satisfied with his current position and doesn't seem to be thinking of switching companies anytime soon.