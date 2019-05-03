5 WWE Matches That Were Cancelled Due to a Superstar's Illness

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.20K // 03 May 2019, 22:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These matches didn't happen due to a superstar's illness

WWE's Superstars compete in the squared circle almost every single day. Whether it's on Raw, SmackDown, NXT, 205 Live or in live events, they have to perform for the audience. Many Superstars travel on the road for over 300+ days a year, which is really tiring.

In such a tiring schedule, some wrestlers make mistakes and injure themselves. Sometimes, they recover in no time and in other cases, they go on hiatus for many months. However, injuries aren't the only serious problem to WWE Superstars as illness too are as critical as an injury. Unless a WWE Superstars recover completely, they can't perform in the ring. Since they happen without any prior indication, it forces WWE to alter their plans. The following are 5 WWE matches that didn't happen due to a Superstar's illness.

Also read: MITB 2019: 5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't let AJ Styles win the Universal Championship

#5 Mandy Rose vs. Naomi (SmackDown Live)

Mandy Rose was ill last December

Last year, in December, former SmackDown General Manager Paige confirmed Mandy Rose vs. Naomi to take place during SmackDown Live. Both females were feuding, and WWE used Jimmy Uso as a reason for it. Mandy flirted with Jimmy on multiple occasions, which caused his wife Naomi to begin a rivalry with her. However, the match didn’t happen on the show despite being advertised for it.

In an exclusive interview, Paige said that The Miz made a match of his own without informing her, which is why the females didn’t get the opportunity to slug it out on SmackDown Live. She also said to wait until next week to see what is going to happen.

However, this wasn’t the real reason why Mandy didn’t take on Naomi. As per WrestlingNews.co, an illness caused WWE to cancel this match and book another instead.

1 / 5 NEXT