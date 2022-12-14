WWE WrestleMania 39 emanates from the So-Fi Stadium on April 1 and 2, 2023. The 39th edition of the Show of Shows is one of the most hotly anticipated in recent history, mainly due to the star power that could potentially be on display. John Cena, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bad Bunny have all reportedly held talks to appear at the event, leaving fans giddy with anticipation.

Matches like Roman Reigns vs. The Rock are very high on fans' priority list as must-sees at the Show of Shows, and look more likely the closer we get to 2023. Some matches, though, seem so unlikely that we can say with considerable confidence that they won't happen in Hollywood. WWE can always pull a swerve and surprise us, but we wouldn't bet our houses on these clashes happening.

Let's list five matches that will definitely NOT happen at WrestleMania 39. Do you see any of them surprising us? Let us know in the comments!

#5 Randy Orton vs. Matt Riddle

Riddle vs. Orton may not happen at all, let alone at The Show of Shows

Randy Orton has been away from WWE since May, dealing with a potentially career-ending accumulation of back injuries. In his absence, former RK-Bro partner Matt Riddle has gone from strength to strength as a singles star, having high-profile feuds with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The Original Bro's momentum then tapered off, and he is now rumored to be suspended for a Wellness Policy violation.

Fans dreamed of seeing the former tag team champions go one-on-one at WrestleMania 39, a match that would catapult Riddle into top star status. The Stallion's standing in the company is uncertain and there's no concrete word on The Viper's possible return date, so the match looks more doubtful than ever. Only time will tell if we see it in Hollywood, or even at all.

#4 Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn looks more likely to happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 than WrestleMania 39

The Honorary Uce storyline is unlikely to make it to WrestleMania

By all accounts of the rumor mill, Roman Reigns is set to compete against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023. After their underrated clashes at the 2017 and 2021 editions, The Tribal Chief and Prizefighter are set to complete the trilogy in the same arena where it began. One would think that the involvement of Owens and Reigns in a match at the Royal Rumble would somehow lead to a WrestleMania 39 program with the mutually entangled Sami Zayn.

Elimination Chamber 2023 is in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, which suggests that he will most likely challenge The Tribal Chief at that show. With growing talk of The Rock and Cody Rhodes returning for the Road to WrestleMania, it's hard to imagine Sami Uso facing Reigns ahead of them. He will most likely end up teaming with KO to dethrone The Usos at The Show of Shows.

#3 John Cena vs. Edge at WWE WrestleMania 39 doesn't make much sense

Is the final dance worthy of a WWE WrestleMania 39 match?

John Cena and long-time rival Edge are both reportedly set to compete at WrestleMania 39. The two icons, who have 56 WWE singles and tag team titles between them, are arguably each other's biggest rivals. Thus, fans will always yearn to see them "run it back" once more, especially on The Grandest Stage of Them All, where they never met 1v1.

These veterans are unlikely to meet at the Hollywood blockbuster, and may instead put over younger superstars. Cena has been linked to Austin Theory and Logan Paul while Edge's potential opponent is yet unknown (although he has unfinished business with Judgment Day). It's incredibly difficult to imagine The Champ facing The Rated-R Superstar at WrestleMania 39.

#2 Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Bayley stated in a recent interview that her dream 1 v 1 match at WrestleMania is against Sasha Banks.



So, we down for it? Maybe next year at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood? Bayley stated in a recent interview that her dream 1 v 1 match at WrestleMania is against Sasha Banks.So, we down for it? Maybe next year at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood? https://t.co/6MMZwfmzVa

As of writing, Sasha Banks is heavily rumored to be appearing at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17, with her WWE contract reportedly up in the new year. The Legit Boss has not appeared in the company since walking out with tag team partner Naomi in May, focusing instead on her brand outside the business. Fans have anticipated her blockbuster return for months, especially with Vince McMahon retiring, but both parties seem to have failed to agree terms for a reconciliation.

During Banks' absence, great partner and rival Bayley returned to the company and instantly re-established herself as a top threat. The Role Model then named The Legit Boss as her dream 1v1 WrestleMania opponent, igniting speculation that it could go down in Hollywood next April. With Banks seemingly on her way out of the company, it's unlikely that we'll see a repeat of their iconic NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 2015 match.

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. CM Punk

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W



video.f4wonline.com WOR: Dave Meltzer speculates on who would be the biggest money match for Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania and names CM Punk, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. WOR: Dave Meltzer speculates on who would be the biggest money match for Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania and names CM Punk, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar.video.f4wonline.com https://t.co/uycHzsZ3en

CM Punk has been compared to Stone Cold Steve Austin since becoming a top star in WWE more than a decade ago. The Second City Saint reminded fans of The Texas Rattlesnake with his irreverent, anti-authority persona and biting wit on promos. A match between them has long seemed like an impossibility, with Austin and Punk retiring for 19 and seven years from 2003 and 2014, respectively.

Both men returned to the ring within seven months of each other, but were in different companies, giving fans no hope of them working together. After Punk's very public fallout with The Elite and the swirling rumors that his contract had been terminated by AEW, the WWE Universe began to hope that they would see this gigantic dream match. Talk of Punk leaving has cooled down significantly since then, and it seems he will return to the fold in Tony Khan's company or at least not be leaving anytime soon.

So, the chances that we will see Punk vs Austin at WrestleMania 39 are slim to none. Never say never, though!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : If you want to see Austin vs Punk at WrestleMania 39, give us a Hell Yeah! Hell Yeah! What? 0 votes