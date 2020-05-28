5 WWE moves you didn't know were once banned 

WWE has banned a number of risky moves over the years

WWE puts on a number of live event matches each week which involve some high-risk moves from some of their biggest stars. Over the past few years, there have been some devastating injuries that have cut careers short as a result of moves that have never caused injury before.

Tyson Kidd suffered a career-ending neck injury back in 2015 following a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe, whilst Paige's career was cut short when she was kicked in the back by Sasha Banks at a WWE live event.

Injuries can happen any time, which is why WWE officials have been forced to ban a number of moves in order to protect their Superstars. Interestingly, some of these moves have been used on WWE TV once again. So here are just five moves that WWE was once forced to ban.

#5. Punt Kick

There was a time when The Legend Killer would finish off legends with his Punt Kick, which was a straight kick to the side of the head, often unprotected. There were many stars who took it including John Cena's father before the company decided to take it out of his arsenal.

Of course, like many other head based moves, promoting kicking someone clean in the head in this way didn't fit in well with WWE's PG era and so Randy Orton started to miss the Punt Kick more often and only set up for it in matches where he was looking to gain ultimate heat.

Cagesideseats reported back in 2012 that the move was banned due to concussion awareness since many lawsuits have landed at the company's door in recent years. Unlike some other moves on this list, the Punt Kick is yet to resurface in WWE, even though Orton does still occasionally tease it.