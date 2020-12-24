Create
5 WWE NXT stars who could help boost RAW's ratings

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are two of NXT's biggest stars
Levi Grayshon
ANALYST
Modified 24 Dec 2020, 06:42 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Over recent weeks, WWE RAW has been hit with dropping ratings. The TLC go-home show of the Red Brand suffered the lowest viewership yet, with a lowly 1.527 million fans watching on average.

The backstage reaction among WWE staff isn't said to be great. The viewership of the RAW following TLC did rise as expected, but ratings have been consistently lower lately.

There are many ways WWE could boost their flagging RAW ratings, including big title changes, or pushes of fan favorites on the roster.

As well as this, WWE NXT is now as popular as ever. It could be worth a main roster move for one of the stars of the Black and Gold Brand over to Monday nights.

#5 Pete Dunne could boost WWE's ratings

Pete Dunne has been one of the most dominant stars of WWE NXT UK. He reached the finals of the WWE NXT UK Championship Tournament, before losing to Tyler Bate. He then won the title from Tyler Bate in May 2017 and is the longest-reigning champion so far.

Pete Dunne is now one of the biggest stars of NXT and recently turned heel. The Bruiserweight is possibly one of the most unique stars on the NXT roster and was part of the first NXT title match on a WWE main roster pay-per-view (vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series 2019).

In NXT, Pete Dunne has been an NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Riddle, who is now active on the RAW roster. Maybe Dunne could join his former teammate on WWE's Red Brand?

Throughout his WWE career, Pete Dunne has been a Superstar that has always received a great fan reception. Dunne has the in-ring skill and charisma to be a success on RAW. There are multiple stars on WWE's Red Brand that could be involved in a great rivalry with Pete Dunne.

