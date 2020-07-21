5 WWE NXT Superstars who could join the Robert Stone Brand

Ever since Chelsea Green relieved Robert Stone of his services in NXT, he has been on a steady downward spiral. He's secured Aliyah as a client and has tried extremely hard to try and corral other NXT Superstars into his brand.

Stone has tried to recruit the likes of Shotzi Blackheart, Rhea Ripley and others. However, each NXT performer has rebuffed Stone in hilarious fashion.

The segment with Blackheart running over his legs with her mini-tank was funny, but his act needs some legit performers for his brand to truly build towards respectability.

If he's supposed to be a parody of someone else, that's fine. If and when the Undisputed Era moves on, another group or groups will have to fill the void. One of those groups is the Legado del Fantasma.

The Robert Stone Brand could also be a faction to oppose faces, unless he becomes a good guy.

The strangest part of Stone having "a brand" in NXT is that he has only had one client at any given time. A brand means that more than one person is under his tutelage. It might be part of the storyline of the inception of his NXT journey but the fact still remains that he needs more Superstars to guide. Here are five potential NXT performers that could eventually join the Robert Stone Brand.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Jessamyn Duke/Marina Shafir

Where will Duke and Shafir go once they return to NXT?

The duo of Duke and Shafir has been absent from NXT television, save for appearances in the crowd during TV tapings. Once Shayna Baszler left for the main roster at the beginning of 2020, they were left without their leader. Since Baszler's departure, her friends have had nothing to do in the ring.

One easy way to get them back in the fold is to pair them with Stone. They still needed a little work around the edges of their ring game so perhaps, they have been honing their work. But once they return, what direction will they take?

Giving Stone a dangerous pair of women like Duke and Shafir could give him back up for Aliyah or other female clients.

Aliyah hadn't won many matches in NXT and having back up like Duke and Shafir could help her cheat her way to wins in the Black and Gold brand. And if the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions return to NXT, it gives the title holders another team to potentially face for the belts.