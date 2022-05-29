5 WWE opponents who would be perfect for MJF

Controversy often surrounds MJF. The young performer is currently a top name in All Elite Wrestling. Over the past several months, the star has publicly mentioned when his contract is up and what he may do when it is. He's noted that he's prepared to go to the highest bidder, which could very well be World Wrestling Entertainment.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman allegedly no-showed a meet and greet ahead of AEW's Double or Nothing event. It was then reported that Friedman had booked a flight to leave the venue. While the fallout from these alleged incidents remains to be seen, it has the WWE Universe buzzing.

Could Maxwell Jacob Friedman make the jump from AEW to WWE? It is unclear if MJF will make the jump. But if he does, there's a lot of first-time-ever feuds awaiting the star, along with some links from his past just waiting to be reconnected.

Below are five WWE opponents who would be perfect for MJF.

#5. Kofi Kingston is a great first babyface to conquer

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

In the day and age of social media, most wrestling fans will have at least heard of MJF. Still, WWE remains significantly larger than AEW, and thus many fans are yet to see Maxwell in action.

A match and potentially a storyline with Kofi Kingston could be a great way to introduce the cocky New Yorker. The New Day member is so loved by WWE audiences that fan support led to his historic Kofimania run in the past.

At the same time, Kingston doesn't need to be protected. He can put in a valiant effort, but ultimately he must succumb to Friedman. This would make the latter a star instantly.

#4. Seth Rollins and MJF would have a great match

Fans had a suspicion Cody Rhodes would be returning, but nobody knew for sure. When he did show up at WrestleMania 38, he received a tremendous ovation from the audience.

Perhaps the biggest reason Cody's return worked so well was Seth Rollins. The latter is not only one of the top stars in WWE, but he's also one of the most talented in-ring superstars of all time. The duo had stellar matches at The Show of Shows and WrestleMania Backlash.

If WWE wants Friedman to look like a legitimate threat from the very start of his run, a match with Seth Rollins is the way to go about it. Seth could lead MJF to one of the best matches of the young star's career. A hot match to start his WWE journey would go a long way for the rest of his stay.

#3. Feuding with Randy Orton would give MJF instant credibility

Riddle and Randy Orton

Randy Orton recently celebrated twenty years of being in World Wrestling Entertainment. At this point, when the WWE Universe thinks of the company, they often think of The Viper.

Orton's reputation has led the fans to be invested in whatever he does. He elevates his rival, even if just for a brief period. MJF having a major premium live event bout with Orton could propel him to superstardom.

The storyline between the two would also be intriguing. The brash Maxwell Jacob Friedman is similar to a young Randy Orton in many ways. WWE would likely use those comparisons to tell a more compelling story.

#2. A match with the legendary Rey Mysterio could be a great introduction

Rey Mysterio debuted in WWE around twenty years ago. While the masked star was away for a few years, he is still synonymous with the company. Thanks to his in-ring skills, he is also one of the most iconic superstars in professional wrestling history.

In some ways, a feud with Rey Mysterio would tick the same boxes as both a feud with Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton. MJF would be able to compete against an iconic veteran of the ring, but also one who works as a babyface.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman could decisively defeat Rey Mysterio. It would both be believable to the audience and wouldn't take the shine away from Mysterio or his legacy. Plus, the matches they could have together would be incredible.

#1. MJF reigniting his feud with Cody Rhodes would be exciting

Cody Rhodes.

Perhaps the ideal feud for MJF would be with Cody Rhodes. The former coming from AEW to WWE just as Cody did an interesting arc. It becomes even more so when considering the two stars' past interactions.

In AEW, Cody and Maxwell Jacob Friedman were on-screen friends, with the former mentoring the young superstar. Eventually, The Salt of The Earth's ego got the better of him, and he severed his friendship with Rhodes. The pair eventually had a match at AEW Revolution, where Cody lost.

Friedman coming to WWE to rain on Cody's parade could make a fascinating story. He could arrive before Rhodes captures the WWE Championship and serve as another hurdle in the latter's journey. Conversely, MJF vs. Cody Rhodes for the title could build a compelling feud.

