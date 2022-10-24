5 WWE pay-per-views Triple H could bring back 

It has already been announced that Day 1 has been canceled and will not be part of the schedule for WWE in 2023.

The recent announcement from the company also confirmed that Elimination Chamber will take place on Canadian soil next year as the show heads to Montreal on February 18th, 2023.

It appears that there are many changes afoot in WWE, and there are several pay-per-views that could be revived as Premium Live Events under Triple H.

#5. New Year's Revolution

Dan 🔰 @Dee_Cee95x



Often forgotten about but one of my favourite WWE promos after the attitude era! Disturbed - Stricken was a perfect song choice for this ppv! Elimination chamber match for the WWE championship - New Years Revolution 2006.Often forgotten about but one of my favourite WWE promos after the attitude era! Disturbed - Stricken was a perfect song choice for this ppv! #WWE Elimination chamber match for the WWE championship - New Years Revolution 2006.Often forgotten about but one of my favourite WWE promos after the attitude era! Disturbed - Stricken was a perfect song choice for this ppv! #WWE https://t.co/pjwgp70gnr

The news that WWE Day 1 is no longer part of the schedule for next year means that there is an opening for a Premium Live Event at the beginning of January if the company wants to replace the show.

New Year's Revolution was a show that played host to several pieces of history, including the first-ever Money in the Bank cash-in when Edge took advantage of the newest stipulation to become World Champion. The show hasn't been a regular event since 2007 but could be worth bringing back if the company no longer wants to have forced stipulations at Premium Live Events.

#4. No Way Out

Xero News @NewsXero The Elimination Chamber in 2023 will be the last one.



No way Out is due to replace it in 2024 The Elimination Chamber in 2023 will be the last one. No way Out is due to replace it in 2024

No Way Out was once seen as one of the feeder pay-per-view events ahead of WrestleMania. Some of the biggest feuds that were created at The Royal Rumble gained their legs at No Way Out. This includes Rey Mysterio vs Randy Orton and Edge managing to switch Championships by taking part in both Elimination Chamber matches, just two of the highlights from the show's long history.

No Way Out puts WWE in a position where they could provide any matches they want without falling into a particular category and sticking to stipulations. There are already rumors that Elimination Chamber is set to be replaced by the event in 2024, which would be in line with rumors that there will be a Premium Live Event overhaul next year.

#3. Judgment Day

Judgment Day has become a fierce stable in WWE over the past few months, and with there now being five members, the event could likely be brought back in their honor. If much of the card was taken up by matches, including the group, it could be deemed their own personal Judgment Day and lead to another yearly event even if the group meets their demise.

Judgment Day hasn't been an annual affair since 2009 but could be revived under Triple H.

#2. WWE's King Of The Ring

The King of the Ring tournament was once an annual affair for WWE, with some of the biggest legends in the company being able to wear the crown. While the tournament has been revived in recent years, the pay-per-view itself hasn't been given its comeback.

In the coming years, this could become a Premium Live Event once again, and this time it could be updated to allow the women to also have their Queen of the Ring tournament on the same night. There are rumors that this is in the pipeline and it would be a nice change of pace if it was handed its own event.

#1. The Great American Bash

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Mysterio



WWE Great American Bash

July 24, 2005 Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Mysterio WWE Great American BashJuly 24, 2005 https://t.co/uMfwQPGk7i

The Great American Bash has already been revived as an NXT event, but nothing is preventing the company from bringing this back as a main roster show as well. The Bash, which it later became, was an annual staple in WWE's calendar for many years and in 2006, included the betrayal of the century when Chavo Guerrero cost Rey Mysterio his World Championship.

The show is another one that didn't force the company to decide on a gimmick for their main event match and would be a perfect addition to their summer calendar either before or after SummerSlam.

