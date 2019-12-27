5 WWE Performance Center talents to watch out for in 2020

Who among those currently applying their trade at the WWE Performance Center will be the ones to watch for in 2020? Photo / WWEPerformanceCenter.com

Since opening its doors in 2013, the WWE Performance Center has had some of the most elite athletes in the world practice their trade there. The over 26,000 square foot facility doesn't just provide aspiring and experienced talent with several rings, but so much more. Between a strength and conditioning program, opportunities to work on their promotional skills, and hands-on coaching the facility is truly state of the art.

While the facility provides the best opportunities for talent to succeed, it is still up to the talent to ultimately emerge successfully. Over the last year, several men and women have been developing their skills in the WWE Performance Center. The following are Superstars that stand out as potential future stars in 2020 NXT. Who are they and what about them stands out so much? Here are five WWE Performance Center Talents to watch out for in 2020.

5. Scarlett Bordeaux

Bordeaux has come to WWE and looks to break out in 2020. Photo / Pro Wrestling Sheet

Scarlett Bordeaux brings sex appeal to the ring, but will knock you out if you aren't paying attention. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has all the tools to be successful as part of the NXT Women's Division. Bordeaux was rumored to be joining the promotion upon her departure from IMPACT Wrestling earlier this fall. Her arrival at the WWE's Performance Center suggested she wasn't there simply to try out.

The eight-year veteran has competed for promotions such as Chikara, Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling, and AAA in Mexico among her stops. Her career has long been influenced by women that carry very specific attributes that have inspired her throughout the years. Whether it is Awesome Kong, Bull Nakano, Gail Kim or Lita, Bordeaux has been influenced by some of the best female wrestlers of all time. She will likely show that to an NXT audience in 2020.

