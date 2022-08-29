5 WWE Premium Live Event matches that were changed or canceled

There have been many WWE matchups that were supposed to take place and for one reason or the other, those plans were later scrapped and thrown out. Perhaps it was due to injuries, maybe disagreements on the direction of the match, the finish. No matter how you slice it, had these matches taken place, who knows what could’ve happened and who would’ve gone over?

With that said, we look at 5 WWE matches that were scrapped at the last minute.

#5 - The Undertaker vs Rusev (WWE Greatest Royal Rumble)

The Undertaker vs. Rusev (WWE Greatest Royal Rumble)

You may be scratching your head at this choice because “technically”, this match did take place. However, did you know it was canceled at one point? WWE was building towards the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was the company's first live event in the country. Originally, they had Taker vs. Rusev booked in a Casket Match.

Later, the company replaced the bout with Chris Jericho vs. The Undertaker instead, for whatever reason as booking changes in WWE were not uncommon. Oddly enough, WWE put the original match between The Undertaker and Rusev back on the card as originally advertised very late on.

The Undertaker would go on to score the victory over Rusev by placing him in the casket.

#4 - Kevin Nash vs CM Punk (Night of Champions 2011)

Wrestling Headlines @WrestlHeadlines Kevin Nash Says He Almost Went Into Business For Himself When Doing Promo With CM Punk In WWE dlvr.it/SX4FbX Kevin Nash Says He Almost Went Into Business For Himself When Doing Promo With CM Punk In WWE dlvr.it/SX4FbX

You may recall how Kevin Nash made his return to the company at the 2011 SummerSlam, coming out at the conclusion of the show to drop CM Punk with a Jackknife Powerbomb. The move allowed Alberto Del Rio to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to take the WWE Championship off the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

This automatically setup a rivalry that was supposed to build up to an eventual match at the next pay-per-view event: Night of Champions. However, WWE found out that Kevin Nash couldn’t wrestle due to an injury. Nash was replaced by Triple H in the storyline, going on to challenge Punk at the Night of Champions, where The King of Kings would defeat Punk.

#3 - Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch (Survivor Series 2018)

Global Fight Revolution @GlobalFightRev



Survivor Series.

RONDA ROUSEY v BECKY LYNCH #WWECrownJewel is over, now we can look forward to the real MAIN EVENT.Survivor Series.RONDA ROUSEY v BECKY LYNCH #WWECrownJewel is over, now we can look forward to the real MAIN EVENT.Survivor Series.RONDA ROUSEY v BECKY LYNCH https://t.co/j7t1sFWrCC

At the height of Becky Lynch’s rise in popularity as The Man in the Women’s Division, Lynch was set to face “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey at the 2018 Survivor Series in a 'Champion vs. Champion' encounter. However, during the go-home show leading up to the event, on Monday Night Raw, Nia Jax legitimately punched Lynch in the face during a 'SmackDown v Raw' women's brawl. This shattered Lynch's nose, causing her to bleed profusely and suffer a broken nose on top of a concussion.

Days later, it was announced that the match would be canceled and Charlotte Flair would be replacing Becky Lynch to face Ronda Rousey at the event. Rousey would defeat Charlotte via disqualification. Fans were very upset and saddened that this match never took place.

#2 - Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles (Crown Jewel 2018)

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (Crown Jewel 2018)

A more anticipated match featuring AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) was set to take place at Crown Jewel (2018) in Saudi Arabia. This was setup to be one of the company's biggest championship matches of the year, featuring two of their best on the roster at the time, with Styles defending the WWE Championship.

However, Bryan refused to travel due to personal reasons and was replaced by Samoa Joe. Styles would go on to defeat his former TNA rival to retain the title at Crown Jewel. However, many fans wondered if this would’ve been the same result had we got to see Bryan vs. Styles.

#1 - Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor (TLC 2017)

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Wrestling Fact: We saw The Demon vs Bray Wyatt, The Fiend vs Finn Balor...



but never The Fiend vs The Demon Wrestling Fact: We saw The Demon vs Bray Wyatt, The Fiend vs Finn Balor...but never The Fiend vs The Demon https://t.co/1jYo1UD6xW

Bray Wyatt was booked to face “The Demon King” Finn Balor at TLC, as the build-up had Wyatt set out to portray 'Sister Abigail' to challenge Finn’s alter ego, 'The Demon'. To make a long story short, this event was greatly affected by a 'viral infection' that caused Wyatt to be taken off the show. He was replaced by AJ Styles and as fate would have it, both Styles and Balor would go on to have one of the best matches of 2017.

Balor would defeat Styles at TLC and have their own little “Too Sweet” moment after the match was over to celebrate with the fans.

Also Check Out: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe