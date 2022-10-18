WATCH: WWE promos that were too harsh to be true

Fans are all well aware that WWE is a scripted sport, and everything that happens inside the squared circle is pre-determined.

The most conventional method of intensifying rivalries has been delivering promos. While some focus on the star stating why he is better than his peers, a few promos have seen the superstars crossing the limit and getting too harsh.

There have been various promos where the superstar didn't hold back their words, and our video above remembers five such unforgettable moments.

These promos on WWE programming were indeed very harsh

The five promos we have chosen for the video above are:

CM Punk humiliates Triple H

The Rock schools Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman gives Vince McMahon a reality check

Samoa Joe crosses the line with Jeff Hardy

Triple H roasts Stephanie McMahon

