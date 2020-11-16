5 WWE RAW and SmackDown Superstars that could benefit from a manager or a mouthpiece

Roman Reigns from SmackDown was always a top guy but has become a significantly bigger deal since his alliance with Paul Heyman. The same benefit can be seen in someone like Cedric Alexander from WWE RAW, who's reached a whole new level after entering MVP's stable.

The fact of the matter is that certain stars on WWE RAW and SmackDown could benefit from having someone as their mouthpiece, either as part of a stable or with a manager on his/her side. We shall mention 5 such superstars in this list, and we welcome you to chime in with your own picks as well.

#5 WWE SmackDown star Lars Sullivan

Not only could SmackDown star Lars Sullivan benefit from having a mouthpiece in his corner, because it is generally a good idea to pair a monster up with a manager but honestly, his promo work leaves a lot to be desired as well.

Lars Sullivan has struggled to convincingly convey the idea that he is a freak in his promo segments with Corey Graves thus far and so, a manager who conveys the terror that Lars Sullivan is known to bring forth could really benefit him in the long run.

I am not a fan of these Lars Sullivan interviews. His heavy breathing is too much. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/zpZJz6bMFu — Chelsea Weiand (@chelsea_weiand) November 7, 2020

It could be similar to how Braun Strowman benefited from his alliance with Bray Wyatt before he was ready to branch out on his own and become a top star in how own right.

Someone like Robert Stone could definitely be a good manager for the big man, and honestly, if Lio Rush had still remained with the company, he could have been a very good manager for the big man.

Feel free to suggest more managers who could be the ideal fit for Lars Sullivan, to lead the SmackDown star to the next level.