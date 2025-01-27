5 WWE RAW stars who can challenge Gunther next

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has proved to be dominant throughout his run on the top and has cemented his position as one of the biggest stars in the company with his amazing title defenses. The Ring General has completed 175 days as the champion already and might walk into WrestleMania 41 with the title on his shoulder.

Gunther defended his world title against Jey Uso in an action-packed match at Saturday Night's Main Event recently, where he retained the title after a dominant performance. With Main Event Jey Uso losing his opportunity, let's check out who could be the next star to step up as the No. 1 contender for the title.

#5. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is another star who has dominated the mid-card over the past few months on the red brand, with his reign as the Intercontinental Champion keeping the fans engaged. The 27-year-old star defeated Sheamus in a brutal match recently, retaining his title.

After another successful defense, Breakker might want to claim the No. 1 spot on the red brand. Stepping up to Gunther to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship could be a major attraction on The Road to WrestleMania.

Being two of the more skilled superstars in the ring, Breakker and Gunther could end up tearing each other apart in a potential feud.

#4. CM Punk

The Second City Saint has often claimed that he has only one goal in mind, and that is to main-event WrestleMania and win the world championship. However, being occupied with massive rivalries against Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins over the past few months has ensured that he has not been able to step up to The Ring General.

The Best in the World has already declared his entry in the Men's Royal Rumble match, and a victory could punch his ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All in a match against the Ring General for the World Heavyweight Title.

While WrestleMania is still a couple of months away, Punk could win the Royal Rumble and build a mega-feud with Gunther on his way to potentially main event WrestleMania.

#3. John Cena

Since the announcement of his Farewell Tour last year, fans have been anticipating a match between John Cena and Gunther. The Franchise Player has already announced that he wants to win the world title and make history by becoming a 17-time world champion before he hangs up his boots.

Much like CM Punk, Cena has also declared his entry in the Men's Royal Rumble match, aiming to win the 30-man battle royale and challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. This could very well happen if Cena ended up as the last man left in the ring at Royal Rumble.

#2. Logan Paul

One of the newest members of the WWE RAW roster, having made the switch in the Transfer Window, Logan Paul also has his eyes set on the World Heavyweight Championship. During his return on the WWE RAW on Netflix Kickoff event, the former United States Champion called out Gunther, teasing a massive rivalry sometime in the future.

Recent reports from PWInsider Elite suggested that the creative team of WWE has been pushing for Logan Paul vs. Gunther to take place at The Show of Shows. A rivalry between both men could kick off on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW and could be used to book a match at WrestleMania 41. A match between them at Elimination Chamber could also be booked, to keep Gunther vs. Cena's dream match intact.

#1. Seth Rollins

The inaugural World Heavyweight Champion has also declared his entry in the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, his main motive to win the match is to supposedly crush CM Punk's dreams of headlining WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania has been rumored to take place for months now. To give CM Punk the main event spot finally, Seth Rollins walking into WrestleMania as the world champion seems quite the possibility. A match between Rollins and Gunther at a premium live event like Elimination Chamber could draw a lot of attention for the WWE Universe.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for Gunther next.

