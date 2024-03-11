5 WWE RAW stars who deserve more TV time

WWE in the Triple H era is a fantastic product. The storylines are coherent, history matters, and viewers are rewarded for regularly tuning in. In many ways, the booking of the company is a complete 180 from the latter era of Vince McMahon's time running the promotion.

From the outside looking in, almost everything is better during the Triple H regime. Behind the scenes, talent seems to be happier than ever. The promotion is constantly breaking financial records, and attendance is through the roof.

Still, no promoter or booker is perfect. Triple H, for all of his many positives, hasn't booked every single wrestler strongly or regularly. Things are certainly significantly better for the vast majority of talent, but some have still been left in the cold and either barely used or never really utilized at all.

This article will take a look at five performers from the RAW brand who must be used better by Triple H and the company's creative team. Even though there's a lot of excellent talent, these performers deserve an opportunity to shine.

Below are five WWE RAW stars who deserve more TV time.

#5. Xia Li showed a lot of potential on WWE RAW

Xia Li is arguably WWE's most underrated performer. While she was unproven for quite some time, Li has been working diligently behind the scenes. After stints on NXT and SmackDown, she joined Monday Night RAW last year.

The talented Li had a brief push a few months ago. She battled and defeated the likes of Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. The momentum was seemingly in her favor, but she eventually lost in bouts to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. Xia has rarely been seen on WWE programming since then.

She has proven she can go with top stars on RAW, but if there isn't a spot for her, Li could fit in elsewhere. A move to NXT, for example, could work out nicely. She could end up winning the NXT Women's Championship for the first time ever.

#4. Nikki Cross is criminally underutilized

Nikki Cross is another underrated and underutilized WWE performer, but she has had success in the past. Cross is a former RAW Women's Champion, Women's Tag Team Champion, and Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

The Twisted Sister has been oddly absent for quite some time. WWE teased some kind of story or character development with her acting as if she were in some kind of catatonic state, but it hasn't been followed up on and has mostly stopped being showcased altogether.

The fact that Nikki isn't being used regularly is bizarre. She is talented and great at character work, which should be exactly what the current regime wants. If she doesn't have a role on RAW, perhaps pairing her with Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre is the right move. They could make an even more dangerous Unholy Union.

#3. Julius Creed & #2. Brutus Creed, The Creed Brothers need consistent booking

The Creed Brothers

The Creed Brothers are a popular tag team currently on Monday Night RAW. The WWE performers are real-life brothers, and both Julius Creed and Brutus Creed are freak athletes. As a duo, the pair won the NXT Tag Team Titles together.

Julius and Brutus Creed were called up to WWE's main roster in the latter half of last year. They started off their main roster run with a lot of momentum, picking up win after win and generally showing out every chance they had.

While they haven't been completely forgotten about like the other stars on this list, they have still been underutilized as of late. A team as good as The Creed Brothers should be used on a far more regular basis and involved in storylines.

#1. Dexter Lumis hasn't wrestled in around a year

Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis is one of the creepiest performers in WWE. Despite being weird and off-putting, Lumis' odd demeanor somehow became attractive and compelling to fans. The serial killer-like superstar is a fan favorite, even if he shouldn't be by all conventional wisdom.

The creepy star hasn't had a match on WWE television in a long time. His last match period came in May of 2023. His last bout on RAW came in the form of a Battle Royal back on May 15th. Other than that, he hasn't competed on RAW since March of that year, making it nearly a full year away from the brand.

Dexter's complete disappearance is incredibly strange. Triple H brought back almost everybody who disappeared from television during Vince's brief return, but Dexter is yet to make a comeback. Perhaps returning to NXT or joining The Final Testament could be a way to get him back in the mix.

