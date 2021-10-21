5 WWE RAW Superstars that Edge has never faced before

Edge is moving back to Monday nights.

During the 2021 WWE Draft, it was revealed that the Rated R Superstar had been drafted from Friday Night SmackDown on FOX to Monday Night RAW on the USA Network.

The WWE Hall of Famer had primarily competed on the red brand after he returned in 2020. However, after winning the men's Royal Rumble match in January, he switched to the blue brand to pursue the WWE Universal Championship.

Edge is scheduled to face Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Crown Jewel this week in what will be his final match as a member of the SmackDown roster.

The move to Monday Night RAW opens the possibility of several matches against opponents that the Ultimate Opportunist has never faced off against before.

Let's take a closer look at five Superstars from WWE RAW that Edge has never faced before in WWE.

#5 Current WWE RAW Superstar Gable Steveson

WWE announced the signing of US Olympic Gold Medallist wrestler Gable Steveson in September.

It was revealed that Steveson would begin professional wrestling training immediately. However, he was scheduled to complete his final year at the University of Minnesota and compete in the NCAA Championships.

So it was quite a shock when it was announced on Night 2 of the 2021 WWE Draft that the Olympic Gold Medallist had been drafted to Monday Night RAW.

This has led to speculation that Steveson could be making his in-ring WWE debut sooner rather than later. Obviously still very "green" and early into his professional wrestling career, Gable Steveson's first opponents will be required to guide him through various matches and moments.

You'll struggle to find a more experienced WWE Superstar than the 11-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Edge. A feud with Gable Steveson would be right in the Hall of Famer's wheelhouse to set up the future of the industry before he ultimately decides to call it a day on his remarkable career.

