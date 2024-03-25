WWE continues to excel and be the leading force in all of professional wrestling. Thanks to multi-billion dollar deals, the promotion has not only made profits but has also seen business flourish on all fronts.

With three different brands all offering prime-time television, the promotion has a lot of talent to spread across each brand. The big two are RAW and SmackDown, with each having a plethora of performers filling out the men's and women's divisions across both the singles ranks and tag team wrestling.

We recently broke down SmackDown stars who need a change of scenery after WrestleMania. While RAW offers more screen time thanks to the air time being three hours, there are definitely moves that should happen in the other direction, too.

This article will take a look at five Monday Night RAW stars who should move to SmackDown after WrestleMania 40. This includes a performer who recently appeared on the show, a top tag team, and more.

Below are five WWE RAW stars who must move to SmackDown after WrestleMania.

#5. Dominik Mysterio moving to SmackDown could change the game

Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the most despised superstars in WWE. When he so much as attempts to grab a microphone, a chorus of boos rain down upon him. He has had some success, too, winning tag team gold and the North American Title.

The WWE performer recently shocked the world by appearing on Friday Night SmackDown this week. Hidden in a Rey Mysterio mask, Dirty Dom cost his father a match against Santos Escobar. He and the Emperor of Lucha Libre then left together.

While the pair have made it clear Dirty Dom isn't joining Legado del Fantasma yet, that could change after WrestleMania. Many believe that The Judgment Day is turning babyface soon. If they are, Dominik needs to leave, as he will remain hated, which would disrupt the dynamic. Joining Legado on SmackDown is the perfect landing spot for him.

#4. Xavier Woods & #3. Kofi Kingston, The New Day will have fresh rivalries on WWE SmackDown

The New Day is arguably the greatest tag team of all time. They certainly fit the bill for any three-man team. The group initially consisted of Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston. Big E suffered a serious injury in 2022, so Woods and Kingston have been running the stable in the two years since then.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have done almost everything there is to do in tag team wrestling, but this is especially true on RAW. They have battled just about every team on the brand. They will need something new in WWE soon.

A move to SmackDown could be exactly what's needed. They've never feuded with the teams such as Cedric Alexander & Ashante "Thee" Adonis, New Catch Republic, Legado del Fantasma, or The LWO. Even a feud with Pretty Deadly would be fresh on the main roster.

#2. Tegan Nox could be the next member of Damage CTRL

Tegan Nox is one of WWE's most underrated performers. The Welsh star is yet to hold gold in the company, but she has pursued the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Natalya. She should always be a threat to any champion.

However, The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard and Natalya have had some issues as of late. After failing to win gold, neither can seem to get on the same page. In fact, both women have knocked each other out of important Battle Royals.

The perfect move for Tegan is to move to SmackDown and reunite with Dakota Kai in Damage CTRL. She could take Bayley's spot and help give the faction more of a numbers edge moving forward. In the future, she and Dakota could turn back to being babyfaces like they once were in NXT.

#1. Dexter Lumis has been largely absent

Dexter Lumis is one of the most captivating stars in WWE history. Despite that, fans love him. There's a certain charm that is actually difficult to explain to somebody who hasn't seen him work.

The talented and creepy Lumis hasn't been seen by the WWE Universe in quite some time. In fact, it has been nearly a year since he last wrestled on RAW. This is a surprise, as it seemed as if Triple H was behind him.

Perhaps what Dexter needs is a new scenery. Moving to SmackDown could be exactly what's necessary to return to television. Perhaps he could become more serious and join The Final Testament? He would fit the dark undertone of the group.

