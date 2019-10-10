5 WWE RAW Superstars Paul Heyman cannot afford to lose to SmackDown

Who will make the transition?

With Paul Heyman's creative inclusion vowing to take Monday Night RAW into a different direction, this week's WWE Draft holds a lot of weight for the Mad Scientist of Professional Wrestling.

Heyman's era as the Executive Director of the red brand has been satisfactory, but the alterations brought to the fold have been fairly visible.

While Brock Lesnar's humble advocate will also have a role to play on SmackDown Live, there are many superstars on RAW who could follow the Beast Incarnate to the blue brand.

Since Heyman has vowed to push a lot of the younger prospects on the main roster, retaining them and keeping them under his wing could make Monday Night RAW great again.

In this article, we look at the 5 biggest Monday Night RAW superstars Paul Heyman cannot afford to lose to SmackDown Live.

#5 AJ Styles

He deserves to be in the main event scene

Even though its fairly obvious that the O.C. haven't reached their full potential as a stable, one can't deny that AJ Styles' inclusion could still cement their positions on the red brand. With the current United States Champion devoid of credible contenders on the red brand, some new feuds after the WWE Draft could turn things around for the Phenomenal One.

As far as retaining Styles is concerned, Heyman has always been very vocal about his admiration for the former WWE Champion and still continues to be an AJ Styles fan.

There's no denying that AJ's inclusion on the blue brand could be shocking for the red brand, but Heyman's admiration for the Prince of Phenomenal could prove vital in retaining Styles' services.

Whilst the O.C. are nowhere near the most feared stables in WWE history, Heyman's endorsement of an edgier show could breathe new life to the faction.

