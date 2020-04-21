5 WWE RAW Superstars who can feud with Kevin Owens next

Who can be KO's next opponent on RAW?

Kevin Owens is easily one of the top Superstars in WWE today, and he belongs to the rare group of talents who are liked by almost everyone. The entire attitude of this Canadian Superstar in addition to his in-ring prowess and entertaining mic-skills makes him an entertaining Superstar.

Owens recently concluded his feud with Seth Rollins after he defeated the ‘Monday Night Messiah’ at WrestleMania 36.

Now, KO is in search of his next opponent, and it is a huge opportunity for the creatives to book another engaging rivalry. Owens can help get any talent over with the crowd. The creatives can use this chance to construct storylines that will account for a must-watch finale.

Given the fact that Drew McIntyre is currently feuding with Rollins, it is fair to assume that it's going to be a while before Owens finds himself in the Universal Title picture.

Hence, he will turn to other promising talents on the Red brand and WWE have a myriad of options to choose from.

In this list, we will take a look at five WWE RAW Superstars who can feud with Kevin Owens next.

#5 Andrade

KO can take away Andrade's United States Championship

Andrade returned to WWE after missing WrestleMania 36 owing to an injury he sustained that ruled him out of in-ring action. He was replaced by Austin Theory who teamed up with Angel Garza and challenged The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Even though they were unsuccessful in getting their hands on the gold, Garza and Theory managed to establish themselves as credible heels.

Advertisement

They now have a returning Andrade in their corner, and the trio were confirmed to be a part of the stable when they attacked Akira Tozawa together last week. Later that night, Andrade went on to challenge Drew McIntyre in a Champion vs Champion match, but that bout ended in disqualification.

It appears that Garza and Theory will keep teaming up while Andrade will work as the leader of their newly-found stable. And as the United States Champion, Andrade is bound to have his Championship on the line to assert his dominance as the Champion. And who would make for a better opponent than Kevin Owens?

Right now, KO is one of the top babyfaces in the company. If booked well, he can have a great rivalry with Andrade that will spice up the United States Championship picture. Moreover, an extended storyline might lead to Kevin Owens winning the title for the fourth time at SummerSlam.