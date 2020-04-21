5 WWE Superstars who desperately need a heel turn

A few risks are worth taking

It’s tough to remain on the top of the WWE roster for a long period of time. Eventually, everyone has to make way for someone else who has started to gain momentum. This mostly happens because the audience often wants something fresh. And, a prolonged run with the same gimmick often ends up reducing the charm of Superstars who once enjoyed the entire attention.

Usually, this monotony is tackled with the help of a shocking face or heel turn. This shift in gimmick allows WWE to keep their talents interesting and have them engage in fresh rivalries. Other than that, an important factor is the natural talent of the Superstar in question because some of the WWE Superstars work better as heels.

In this article, we will take a look at five current WWE Superstars who desperately need a heel turn. While some of them need it to make their characters more interesting, others need it to make themselves relevant once again. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Elias

Everyone wants to walk with Elias, especially when he is handing out burns

WWE Superstar Elias is an extremely talented wrestler who can play the role of both a heel and a babyface with utmost perfection. However, I still think he is much better as a heel than he is as a face.

For a long time, Elias' gimmick has been the kind that insults anyone and everyone he can find. These days, he only directs the insults towards the bad guys on the roster.

That, in turn, has led to Elias being used as a catalyst in most of the storylines where his role does little to nothing in helping him move further up the latter. Elias is way too good to be wasted in the mid-card. If he turns heel, he could be booked into storylines where he is challenging for the titles.

This will eventually allow the creatives to create a rivalry between him and one of the top babyfaces, something that will help both the Superstars involved.

While Elias is excellent inside the ring, his skills on the mic are equally good and he can control the narrative even when he is not on the good side of the story. A heel like him enhances any rivalry only because it can actually force the audience into choosing sides.

It’s unfortunate that a character as interesting as Elias has been spending so much time on the sidelines. He should turn heel soon and must initiate feuds with his counterparts, making for a few engaging rivalries.