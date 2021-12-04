A superstar making a surprise comeback can arguably be the most interesting scene in WWE. Everyone remembers spectacular returns like John Cena in 2008, Brock Lesnar in 2012, and Edge in 2020.

The most recent example is Roman Reigns' return in 2020, where he turned heel and became The Tribal Chief.

Thankfully, 2021 witnessed multiple blockbuster returns that thrilled fans.

This week was special when we talk about returns. Several major stars returned at RAW and SmackDown to make their presence felt.

These stars will now indulge in great rivalries and affect many matches planned for the next WWE pay-per-view, Day 1. Ahead of the Road to WrestleMania, these returns will probably add significant value to WWE's production.

Here are 5 WWE returns that took place this week.

#5. Multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion – Kofi Kingston

The December 3 edition of SmackDown saw the return of Kofi Kingston. He was on a hiatus as he recently became a father and wanted to spend time with his family.

Kingston returned and interfered in the match between King Woods and Jey Uso. As expected, Jimmy Uso was helping his brother defeat Woods. Surprisingly, The King had a backup ready.

After the match, New Day challenged The Usos to a SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout at WWE Day 1. These teams have had various rivalries before and never disappoint. Their match at the next pay-per-view will be amazing.

The New Day are multiple-time Tag Team Champions and have defeated The Usos before. The Usos' dominant reign might end as Kingston and Woods aim to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Edited by Abhinav Singh