5 WWE Royal Rumble winners with the least number of eliminations

WWE Royal Rumble matches are extremely entertaining for fans. It gives several superstars a chance to earn their WrestleMania dream match.

Over the past several years, fans have seen some superstars dominate the contest and make records by remaining in the match for a long time or eliminating several superstars to win. However, there have been instances where the Royal Rumble winners haven’t had to do too much work.

Check out the five WWE Royal Rumble winners who had to eliminate the fewest number of superstars to win the contest.

#5. Edge went all the way in 2010

Edge did some incredible things during his time in WWE, including winning the 2010 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

The Rated-R Superstar returned from an injury at the 2010 Rumble to make a surprise entry at No. 29. Edge did not seem like a favorite to win the match at first, especially with Chris Jericho and John Cena still in the ring and Batista to come next.

However, he eliminated Jericho and Cena to win the contest. John Cena had already eliminated Batista and was the last man standing alongside The Rated-R Superstar.

It took Edge only two eliminations to win the 2010 Royal Rumble match. However, he failed to defeat Chris Jericho for the world title at WrestleMania XXVI.

#4. Alberto Del Rio won the 2011 match

Mexico has exported some fine athletes to the United States, including Alberto Del Rio. The former WWE star enjoyed a good run in the company that saw him win many big matches and titles.

In 2011, Del Rio entered the only 40-man Royal Rumble match at No. 38. The spot ensured that most of the stars had already been eliminated from the contest.

During the contest, John Cena and CM Punk eliminated seven men each. Meanwhile, Del Rio, similarly to Edge the year before, had to eliminate only two stars to win the contest.

His eliminations included Randy Orton and Santino Marella, the two men who entered the contest before and after him. Surprisingly, Marella was the last to be eliminated to earn Alberto Del Rio the win.

#3. Becky Lynch didn’t need to work too hard to win the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch worked extremely hard to reach where she is today in the industry. One of her star-making performances came at the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble.

The Man entered the contest at No. 28 and immediately looked like a favorite to win the contest. She lived up to expectations by winning the contest and heading to WrestleMania.

Lynch eliminated two of the biggest names in the ring to win the match. Her eliminations included Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax.

She earned herself a WrestleMania match against Ronda Rousey, which eventually became a Triple Threat Match for the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships with Charlotte’s inclusion.

#2. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had a comfortable time at the 1999 Rumble

Vince McMahon made himself a part of some of the best storylines in WWE. His inclusion helped push Stone Cold Steve Austin and many other top stars’ careers forward.

Vince entered the 1999 Royal Rumble as the second entrant. The spot did not make many even think that he could win the contest, especially since Steve Austin entered at No. 1.

McMahon played smart and spent nearly an hour in the match, most of which was on the floor outside the ring. Chyna entered the ring, only to be eliminated by Stone Cold in one of the most memorable spots in history.

In the end, The Rock distracted Austin to help Vince McMahon eliminate him from the contest and win the match. He only required a single elimination to win the 1999 Royal Rumble match.

The result, however, saw Vince relinquish his WrestleMania title shot opportunity, only for Stone Cold to regain it. He fought The Rock for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

#1. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton did things his way in 2017

Randy Orton is one of the most established heels in WWE history. The Viper has a fan following unlike any other superstar, and his character work is loved by many.

Orton did not have to last too long in the 2017 Men’s Royal Rumble to win it. More surprisingly, the top WWE star only had to eliminate one superstar from the contest to win.

The Viper entered the match at No. 23 and played smart to avoid getting eliminated. He did not eliminate anyone from the contest until the match came down to the wire between himself and Roman Reigns.

He reversed a Spear into an iconic RKO before eliminating The Big Dog from the contest. It earned him a title shot at WrestleMania, and he became the only full-time men’s wrestler to only eliminate one star to win a Royal Rumble match.

