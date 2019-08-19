5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (August 19th, 2019)

What does WWE have in store for the New Day next?

The WWE is a busy place, and with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut now having shows and Live events almost every day of the week, it can be hard to keep up with the day-to-day happenings in the company.

With the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam, now behind them, the company will be gearing up to its next big Pay Per View, Clash of Champions, which will see titles defended as well as the new King of the Ring be crowned.

Here are five WWE rumors from this week you really need to know about.

Note: It should be noted that these rumors are just that, rumors. Though some may seem more likely than others, each one should be taken with a pinch of salt, as something to have fun with.

#5 "A number of people they’ve never had any interest in"

WWE has signed a lot of huge stars from the Indies recently, including NXT's Matt Riddle.

The WWE is the biggest wrestling game in town, and there's a reason for it. Over the decades, the McMahon-led promotion has been at the forefront of wrestling development, whether it be the Rock & Wrestling connection that thrust the promotion into the mainstream, the Attitude Era that brought in a legion of die-hard fans, or the introduction of the PG rating, which though unpopular, has been very profitable for the company.

Part of WWE's success is its roster, and though the company currently boasts some of the biggest stars around, it could be expanding soon.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE has shown interest in "a number of people they’ve never had any interest in", as it seems the company is hoping to horde talent against rival promotions, both new and old.

