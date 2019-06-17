×
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (June 17th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.04K   //    17 Jun 2019, 11:49 IST

Could Bray Wyatt return to WWE this week, and who will jump from WWE to AEW next?
Could Bray Wyatt return to WWE this week, and who will jump from WWE to AEW next?

Everyone loves a good rumor, right? Something to talk about with other people over a water cooler. In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but also all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With Super Showdown now behind us, the company turns to next Sunday with their first ever Stomping Grounds pay per view, on route to the biggest party of the Summer, Summerslam.

Here are five WWE rumors from this week you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that these rumors are just that, rumors. Please take each one with a grain of salt. Though some may seem more likely than others, they are just something to have a bit of fun with.

#5: Sullivan injury worse than expected

Sullivan could be gone for a while after his minor injury was reported as being more serious than first thought. .
Sullivan could be gone for a while after his minor injury was reported as being more serious than first thought.

Lars Sullivan has had a dominant role since joining the WWE main roster earlier this year, and despite backlash for controversial posts from his past, has been pushed as a top star.

Dominating the Lucha House Party during his main roster debut match in Jeddah, Sullivan seemed in line for a push, until a recent injury halted all of that.

Though the Wrestling Observer has called Sullivan's debacle a minor injury, a new report from FWOnline has said the Freak's injuries are much worse than suspected.

This is definitely not the kind of news Sullivan, or WWE needs, as the company has spent plenty of time and resources keeping Sullivan's momentum going after transitioning from NXT to the main roster.

Hopefully, Sullivan will be able to return sooner rather than later, as the company continues to build the Freak.

