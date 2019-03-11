5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (March 11th, 2019)

Will the Phenom be a part of WWE WrestleMania 35?

Everyone loves a good rumor, right? Something to talk about over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With WWE Fastlane now behind us, we are finally on our way to WrestleMania 35.

Already shaping up to be one of the biggest shows in Mania history, every Superstar in the WWE are hoping to be a part of it, which can lead to some very interesting leaks.

Here are five rumors from wrestling this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumor presented here is just that, a rumour, just to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5 Styles yet to sign

Styles is a two-time WWE Champion, with his second reign lasting over a year.

AJ Styles' career in the WWE has been much like the man himself, phenomenal.

After an incredible time in TNA and New Japan, Styles joined the WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble event, entering the match at #3.

Signing with the company for three years, Styles has held the WWE Championship twice, and is also a former United States Champion.

Despite his success though, re-signing Styles to a contract has proven to be tricky, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Phenomenal One is still yet to sign a deal.

However, it has also been reported that Styles is expected to sign a deal, though many have speculated that his contract will allow him more time off, similar to the contract of Randy Orton, who appears sporadically on SmackDown Live.

