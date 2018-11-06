5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know

Thomas Lowson

Everyone loves a good rumor right? Something to talk about over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With WWE Crown Jewel now in the history books, the WWE are quickly building towards Survivor Series, with the men's RAW team for the 5-on-5 men's Survivor Series Elimination Match, being partly announced on this week's most recent RAW.

Here are 5 rumors from wrestling from this week that you need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumor presented here are just that, rumors, and are something just to have fun with. Whilst some of these rumors may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5 RAW Men's team to be completed

According to PWInsider, the RAW Men's team will be completed in the upcoming weeks, with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and former ECW Champion Bobby Lashley being the 4th and 5th Superstars for Team Red.

This is particularly interesting, as Angle tried and failed to get a spot on the team this week on RAW from London, England, much to the delight of nemesis and current acting RAW General Manager, Baron Corbin, who won't be competing due to his managerial role

This report from the Insider says that the team will be Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and Kurt Angle, with Corbin being the captain, though not competing.

If true, the team is going to be absolutely stacked, with Team Raw holding plenty of accolades between them.

It's notable that in the past, the major rumor was that it was going to be team Angle Vs team Corbin, though these plans have clearly not come to fruition.

