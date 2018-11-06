×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.51K   //    06 Nov 2018, 22:30 IST

Enter caption

Everyone loves a good rumor right? Something to talk about over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With WWE Crown Jewel now in the history books, the WWE are quickly building towards Survivor Series, with the men's RAW team for the 5-on-5 men's Survivor Series Elimination Match, being partly announced on this week's most recent RAW.

Here are 5 rumors from wrestling from this week that you need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumor presented here are just that, rumors, and are something just to have fun with. Whilst some of these rumors may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5 RAW Men's team to be completed

Enter caption

According to PWInsider, the RAW Men's team will be completed in the upcoming weeks, with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and former ECW Champion Bobby Lashley being the 4th and 5th Superstars for Team Red.

This is particularly interesting, as Angle tried and failed to get a spot on the team this week on RAW from London, England, much to the delight of nemesis and current acting RAW General Manager, Baron Corbin, who won't be competing due to his managerial role

This report from the Insider says that the team will be Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and Kurt Angle, with Corbin being the captain, though not competing.

If true, the team is going to be absolutely stacked, with Team Raw holding plenty of accolades between them.

It's notable that in the past, the major rumor was that it was going to be team Angle Vs team Corbin, though these plans have clearly not come to fruition.





1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 Daniel Bryan Shane McMahon
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
5 lesser known Survivor Series facts you need to know
RELATED STORY
3 matches from Survivor Series you must see, and 2 you...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know about
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the match card and...
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: Ranking The 5 Best RAW vs....
RELATED STORY
11 WWE Rumors that should come true
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons AJ Styles May Defeat Brock Lesnar At Survivor...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: 5 Rumors from this week you need to know 
RELATED STORY
3 Fantasy Matches for Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
9 WWE Rumors that should come true
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us