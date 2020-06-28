5 of WWE's most undesirable couples

WWE's most undesirable couples profiled by Matty Paddock.

Some of these WWE duos were remembered for the wrong reasons!

Vickie and Edge

In WWE, couples have been part and parcel of programming for decades.

From whirlwind romances to deadly alliances and everything else in between, we've seen almost everything imaginable when it comes to two people linking up to combine their minds and powers.

Some of these duos stood the test of time and are fondly remembered by fans as the greatest of their time.

Take no greater example than Macho Man Randy Savage and the lovely Miss Elizabeth. The husband and wife partnership were together for much of Savage's WWE career, guiding him to the WWE title and many other glories before parting - only to get together again and marry on screen in a loving affair at Summerslam in 1991.

The first couple of professional wrestling, "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, 1991. 💪 pic.twitter.com/rJI1GvXjjl — Groovy History (@GroovyHistory) June 22, 2020

WWE's less-than-favourite couples of all time

But, not every alliance has been quite as sweet. Many partnerships were founded under on-screen storyline distress, where one or both of the duo hated one another, while other couplings just made the skins of WWE Universe members crawl.

In this feature, we'll be taking a look at some of those dastardly duos. The ones whose characters looked bad, smelled bad, or just generally got people's backs up! For your delight and consideration, here are 5 of WWE's most undesirable couples of all time.

#5. Brian Pillman and Marlena

Brian Pillman and Terri 'Marlena' Runnels

Back in the Autumn of 1997, WWE was slowly edging into the Attitude Era and, as a result, its programming was becomig a little more close to the knuckle.

One such storyline was that between Brian Pillman and Goldust. Pillman had been leering and taunting Goldust about his own personal affections for Goldust's wife, Marlena. The two men took turns humiliating each other on national television, but things took an unpleasant twist at Ground Zero: In Your House that year.

Pillman promised that he'd back off and leave the married couple to their lives - so long as Goldust could beat him in one final match.

Pillman won the match, however, after Marlena's interference backfired. The dangerous downside to the defeat was that, in return for agreeing to leave WWE if he lost, Pillman forced Goldust to accept that, if he was victorious, Marlena would have to spend the following 30 days at his side.

From #WWE Ground Zero: In Your House 17 - the one and only @TerriRunnels hoping her man Godlust wins the 'Indecent Proposal' match against the late, great Brian Pillman. (Sept. 7, 1997) pic.twitter.com/9gjv78HbP7 — Retro Pro Wrestling (@retropwrestling) January 22, 2018

After that bout, the letcherous Pillman gleefully whisked Marlena away from the area and, over the coming weeks, forced her to accompany him to his matches and, generally, do whatever else he asked. Thus, one of WWE's most unpleasant duos was born.

Before the 30 days was up and the storyline could reach a conclusion, Pillman sadly and suddenly died. While the world mourned a tremendous athlete and a great man, wrestling fans were left to remember his final storyline with a perverse fondess.

