5 WWE secrets that were accidentally revealed

With so many people involved behind the scenes in WWE, it is inevitable that information is occasionally going to leak online.

The majority of WWE rumors and spoilers are passed on by sources and revealed by wrestling journalists. However, did you know that WWE has been known to inadvertently leak details about certain scripts and storylines themselves?

In 2019, for example, an advertisement before WrestleMania 35 spoiled the outcome of a high-profile title match. Later that year, WWE also revealed key storyline information on its own website in the build-up to the 2019 WWE Draft.

The accidental reveals continued in 2020 when WWE released a picture which showed how a dangerous Money in the Bank stunt was executed.

Let’s take a look at the details behind those stories, plus two others, as we count down five secrets that WWE accidentally revealed.

#5 Paul Heyman revealed a note from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

The inspiration for this article comes from Paul Heyman’s appearance on the October 24, 2020 episode of WWE Network show Talking Smack.

Heyman discussed Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship match against Jey Uso at WWE Hell in a Cell, which took place later that weekend. He also outlined what would happen to Reigns if he lost to his cousin.

At one stage during the interview, Heyman read a note from The Tribal Chief on a piece of paper in front of him.

“Huh, just a note from Roman Reigns. He doesn’t like your questions very much. No, he doesn’t [like your questions]. What do you wanna know? Just ask me.”

Heyman went on to list all of the consequences if Reigns lost the match. Those consequences included him losing the WWE Universal Championship and losing his spot at the head of the table in the Anoa’i family.

Midway through the promo, Heyman screwed up the piece of paper and threw it on the floor behind him.

As the picture below shows, the paper actually contained a memo from Vince McMahon about what he should say about Reigns.

Hmmm... Heyman was handed this note from Vince during #TalkingSmack. He played it off as if it was a note from Roman saying Roman didn't like Kayla's questions. pic.twitter.com/4UppPkueSq — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) October 24, 2020

It turned out that none of those consequences came to fruition. Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain his title at WWE Hell in a Cell. Five days later, Uso turned heel and finally acknowledged his cousin as The Tribal Chief of their family.