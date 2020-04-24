5 WWE segments that didn't go as planned

Michaels, Rebecca, and Vince McMahon

WWE's storied history is filled with a long string of classic matches and segments that have wowed fans over the decades. The weekly TV segments, plus an occasional segment on PPV, are instrumental in promoting a feud that eventually culminates in a match.

Some of the greatest segments in WWE history include 'The Festival of Friendship' starring Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, 'This is your life' starring The Rock and Mankind, and the tension-filled pre-WrestleMania 17 interview with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. These segments were perfectly executed and have etched themselves in WWE history as some of the very best.

On the other hand, there are segments that didn't go as planned, with some of them getting horribly botched. Let's take a look at 5 such segments.

#5 Chris Jericho punches Rebecca a bit too hard

Michaels with his wife

At WrestleMania 24, Shawn Michaels retired Ric Flair, leading to a feud with Batista. Chris Jericho got involved in the feud, ultimately resulting in Michaels and Jericho kick-starting a rivalry. Jericho assaulted Michaels soon after, and sent him through the 'Jeritron 6000' television, effectively turning heel and damaging Michaels' eye.

At SummerSlam 2008, Michaels came out with his wife Rebecca, to announce his retirement. Jericho confronted the duo and things got heated up pretty quickly. In the heat of the moment, Jericho punched Michaels, who ducked and the punch landed on Rebecca's face. Jericho connected the punch a bit too hard, giving Rebecca a fattened lip. He later stated that although both he and Michaels were upset at the unfortunate turn of events, Rebecca thought that the segment was great and it did a great job of advancing the feud. Jericho also said that what he did resulted in "a lot of animosity from people in the locker room". The rivalry was dubbed as the greatest feud of 2008.