WWE History: Vince McMahon tears his quads in unscripted Royal Rumble moment [Video]

The backstory

Royal Rumble 2005 will go down in history for kicking off the road to the event that gave us two future megastars in John Cena and Batista. The annual free-for-all ended in controversy, as Cena and Batista both went over the top rope and fell down on the floor at the exact same time! Originally, Batista was supposed to hold on to the ropes and win the match, but things didn't go as planned. This resulted in Vince McMahon strutting down to the ring in his own unique manner, his face crimson with rage. As McMahon reached the ring, he seemed uneasy for a split second, following which he simply sat down in the ring as Cena, Batista, and the officials looked down at him. Vince immediately restarted the match, soon after which Batista eliminated Cena to punch a ticket to the main event of The Show of Shows.

The unfortunate accident

Vince, in an attempt to make things right, charged to the ring a bit too fast, and this resulted in the boss tearing both of his quads. Despite the pain it might have caused to Vince, he remained a professional throughout the ordeal and managed to proceed without a hitch. Then-official Jimmy Korderas opened up on the incident in an interview:

All of these things are going through your mind like, ‘What’s up with Vince? Why is he just sitting there?’ And then he just, you know, [Vince said], ‘Get over here!’ and we went over there and he conveyed the message that the match would continue until we have an eventual winner. They went on to do just that and Dave Bautista won like he was supposed to originally. The amazing thing that people didn’t realize was when Vince rolled out of the ring, here’s a guy that we found out later tore both quads, he got to the back without help.

The aftermath

It has been 15 years since this incident, and Vince McMahon is still going strong in a backstage capacity, despite not being as active on-screen as he used to be at the time.