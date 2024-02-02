5 WWE SmackDown Superstars who deserve better

Triple H is in charge of WWE and if you ask most fans, the product is significantly better for it. The Game has a habit of using most stars to the best of their ability and highlighting their strengths, as opposed to focusing on their weaknesses.

Many stars have had a career resurgence under Triple H's leadership, or at least reached heights they never previously had. Men like LA Knight and Jey Uso are bigger stars than ever under The King of Kings' management, for example.

Triple H isn't perfect, however. There are some stars who have been lost in the shuffle. This is bound to happen even to the best bookers, and with Triple H there's certainly hope things can be turned around. However, it doesn't discount the fact that some performers deserve to be used far better by the promotion.

This article will look at a handful of performers on the blue brand who deserve to be used better and, with time, hopefully will be. These stars are all extremely talented, yet aren't used as frequently as many fans would like. Which SmackDown stars should be better used by Triple H and company officials?

Below are five WWE SmackDown Superstars who deserve better.

#5. Cedric Alexander deserves regular screen-time in WWE

Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander is an extremely talented performer. He first signed with WWE back in 2016 after an impressive showing in the Cruiserweight Classic. He went on to be the face of 205 Live before moving to the main roster.

For whatever reason, Cedric Alexander has never been used on a consistent basis on the main roster outside of his time with The Hurt Business. Beyond that time in WWE, Cedric has had start-and-stop pushes with little consistency.

In the Triple H era, Cedric could certainly succeed. The Game signed Alexander back in 2016. In 2023, Cedric had a series of matches with Dragon Lee, which many thought was the start of a sustained television push. That, unfortunately, did not take place. Hopefully, 2024 will be Cedric's year.

#4. Isla Dawn & #3. Alba Fyre: The Unholy Union is being wasted

The Unholy Union is a popular WWE tag team. The duo of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, two talented Scottish women, first began feuding on NXT before forming a tag team that led to championship gold.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre were called up to WWE's main roster in the 2023 Draft while still holding the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. They lost in a Unification Match against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler and haven't been television regulars ever since.

The pair recently appeared on a handful of SmackDown episodes, but their one match saw them lose in quick fashion to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Isla and Alba are far too talented to sit on the sidelines, so Triple H should definitely give them renewed television time sooner rather than later.

#2. Cameron Grimes isn't used frequently enough

Cameron Grimes on SmackDown

Cameron Grimes is another very underrated WWE star. He signed with the company and came up through NXT where he won the North American Championship and the Million Dollar Title.

Grimes was called up to WWE's main roster in the 2023 Draft, just like The Unholy Union. He started off strong, immediately defeating Baron Corbin in seconds. Unfortunately, his push and television time quickly faded shortly thereafter.

Fans were teased with the idea of a renewed Cameron push when he was seemingly set to feud with A-Town Down Under and Logan Paul. Instead of his match with Waller happening, however, he was attacked by Solo Sikoa. Cameron deserves television time to try to get over with the audience.

#1. Shotzi is close to breaking out

Shotzi is a fairly well-known WWE Superstar. She has been part of the main roster since mid-2021, having joined the big-time during the Vince McMahon era. She was first signed with the company through Triple H's NXT, however.

Unlike the other performers on this list, Shotzi has had a fairly solid push in the past year. She was involved in an angle with Damage CTRL that led the green-haired WWE Superstar to WarGames.

She was seemingly set to team up with Charlotte Flair going forward, but an unfortunate injury to The Queen derailed those potential plans. Shotzi has barely been utilized on television ever since. Given how close she was to breaking out and becoming a notable star in the upper-mid-card, Triple H would be wise to treat her better and keep Shotzi on television.

