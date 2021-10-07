5 WWE tables you may have forgotten from the past decade

There have been a number of earth-shattering stables in WWE and professional wrestling. Groups such as the New World Order, D-Generation-X and The Four Horseman all changed the landscape of the business.

Many other stables have tried to compete with the elite groups of years gone by, but none have ever come close. There's even been groups who have just been banded together to give talent something to do and make a small impact.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE stables from the past decade that you may have forgotten.

#5. SAnitY made their WWE main roster debut in 2018

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows The fact that Sanity didn't get booked properly on the main roster and eventually were split up still upsets me to this day. That group was fantastic in NXT. The fact that Sanity didn't get booked properly on the main roster and eventually were split up still upsets me to this day. That group was fantastic in NXT. https://t.co/zds6x3huK4

Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, Sawyer Fulton, Nikki Cross and eventually Killian Dain were set to take the WWE by storm.

The group named SAnitY first debuted on NXT in October 2016. They captivated the audience on NXT and became one of the most popular acts the black-and-gold brand had produced. The concept was the brainchild of WWE executive Triple H, who was inspired by the film Smokin' Aces.

ᴡʀᴇsᴛʟᴇᴊᴀᴋᴇ ✮ @WrestleJake Rewatching an old NXT TakeOver. Such a shame SAnitY split up.. Rewatching an old NXT TakeOver. Such a shame SAnitY split up.. https://t.co/02e48q508r

Sawyer Fulton, spoke with Solo Wrestling about the inception of the faction:

"We had the idea long before 2016. It was originally brought up to Solomon Crowe (Sami Callihan), Marcus Louis, and me. It was a Triple H idea based on the movie Smokin Aces. We tried a few things but it didn't fit. Then Sami left the company and Marcus was fired, so I was alone again. At a live event in Bartow, Wolfe and I randomly teamed up to take on The Hype Bros and it got a lot of attention, getting back to the idea. I was joking about how couples never work out with me but I couldn't ask for a better partner. Wolfe is very talented and very smart in the ring and I know that I am a better fighter just by working with him." Sawyer Fulton said. (h/t Solo Wrestling)

The eccentric and unpredictable group outgrew NXT and their time on the main roster was calling. After almost two years on NXT, vignettes began on SmackDown promoting the group's arrival. Sadly, it turned out to be the downfall of SAnitY. They were mainly overlooked and weren't given the same attention or time as they did on NXT.

The faction was disbanded in April 2019 without a whimper, and only Nikki Cross is employed by WWE to this day.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood