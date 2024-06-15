5 WWE stars who could aid The Judgment Day when Damian Priest faces Drew McIntyre: Former member, injured star & more

Drew McIntyre shouldn't have to worry about Judgment Day when he challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Priest agreed that his friends would be banned from ringside in Glasgow if McIntyre defeated Finn Balor on the go-home edition RAW. McIntyre did so, ensuring the rest of Judgment Day wouldn't cost him his chance to regain the World Heavyweight Championship.

That still doesn't mean that someone else could interfere in the match. The next five WWE Superstars could factor into the match outcome of Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

#5. Carlito isn't an official member of the group

While he's been along for the ride for recent Judgment Day business, Carlito isn't an official member of the faction. Dominik Mysterio brought him to the group after he betrayed Rey Mysterio.

Since then, Carlito has assisted Dominik, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor in matches. He's also battled some of the group's enemies, including Dragon Lee and Braun Strowman.

Carlito hasn't been handed a cut like JD McDonagh was, so he could find a way to weasel his way into helping Priest keep the title. Doing so may finally lead to his induction into the group.

#4. R-Truth could think he's still in the Judgment Day

Truth celebrated with the Judgment Day after WrestleMania 40. [Credits: WWE]

Before Priest won the World Heavyweight Title, R-Truth thought he was a member of the Judgment Day. He repeatedly popped up in their clubhouse and matches.

It seemed like Damian Priest tolerated his presence because he was funny, but the novelty wore off. Along with The Miz, Truth won the RAW Tag Team Championship from the faction at WrestleMania 40.

The Awesome Truth still holds the World Tag Team Titles, but Truth could stumble into the ring at Clash at the Castle. He did so during the Women's Royal Rumble and has shown up for matches months after they happened. The distraction could cost McIntyre this time.

#3. Sheamus isn't booked for Clash at the Castle

Sheamus shared a touching moment with McIntyre before his main event match with Balor on RAW. The two came up in the business together and have battled each other.

When McIntyre was steaming after losing the title to Priest at The Show of Shows, Sheamus tried to tell him to stop blaming everyone else. The Celtic Warrior has been cheered during his recent return and said the two would have to battle over the title if McIntyre wins at Clash at the Castle.

If Sheamus turns on his lifelong friend, he could shock the world and garner sympathy for McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior would be cheered as a hero against Priest. The move would make The Celtic Warrior a hated man and give McIntyre grounds for a fair fight at Money in the Bank.

#2. Liv Morgan has interfered in Judgment Day business

Liv Morgan could follow Dominik Mysterio to Scotland. [Credits: WWE]

A part of The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour has been to take everything away from Rhea Ripley. She did that by winning the Women's World Championship and pivoted to toying with Dominik Mysterio.

Over the last few weeks, she's put herself in the middle of Judgment Day business. That business helped her retain her title in a Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch.

Morgan isn't defending her title in Glasgow but may attend the event. She could show up backstage to seduce Mysterio once again or pop up in the main event to alter the match's outcome.

#1. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre can't stand each other

The feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk isn't over. [Credits: WWE]

Injuries and time off of RAW haven't stopped the ongoing feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk.

McIntyre hasn't been shy about his feelings about Punk, who has cost The Scottish Warrior two huge matches. The first was when he responded to McIntyre's words at WrestleMania 40 with physicality, which led to Priest's successful Money in the Bank cash-in. The second was in a match to determine Priest's challenger for Backlash: France.

CM Punk hasn't been on TV in a few months but could be medically cleared from his triceps injury. There's every possibility that he could cost McIntyre a third time against Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle.

