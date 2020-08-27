5 WWE stars Alexa Bliss is friends with in real life 

Alexa Bliss has become one of the biggest stars in WWE over the past few years, despite her lack of wrestling experience when she signed with the company back in 2012.

Bliss was seen as a valet throughout her time with NXT, before she became one of the most improved stars on SmackDown following her promotion back in 2016. Since "The Goddess of WWE" has gone on to become a multi-time women's champion on both SmackDown and RAW. She has also made a number of friends along the way.

While there have been many rumors about Bliss and her alleged "real-life feud" with Sasha Banks, let's look at all of the WWE stars who Alexa Bliss is close friends with.

#5. Ember Moon

Ember Moon is currently on leave from WWE after she suffered an Achilles injury back in the summer of 2019. The former NXT Women's Champion hinted that the injury could be career-threatening since she is struggling to make a comeback after she sustained the injury while chasing the 24/7 Championship on RAW.

Even though Moon has been on the sidelines trying to rehab her injury in recent months, Alexa Bliss still checks in on her best friend. The two women have found time to go on road trips together, even though this probably wasn't the case throughout lockdown.

Much like Alexa Bliss, Moon came up through the ranks on NXT. The two women were on the same brand before "The War Goddess" suffered her injury so it makes sense that they managed to become close friends.

Hopefully, Moon makes her return to SmackDown soon. A feud between Bliss and Moon would definitely be an interesting one to watch.