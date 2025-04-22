5 WWE stars who can debut on the main roster as part of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's new faction

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shocked the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 41 Night One. They did so once again in the episode of RAW that followed.

The Visionary came out on RAW with Paul Heyman by his side after a decisive win over CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. He was attacked by the two stars he defeated, but Bron Breakker appeared out of nowhere to help him out.

The new alliance seems ready to take over RAW. Seth Rollins and Breakker seem good together, and Heyman’s leadership can take them to the next level. However, there is always room to add more stars to the group.

Check out the five WWE stars who could debut on the main roster to join Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman’s new villainous faction:

#5. NXT Champion Oba Femi

Oba Femi is taking the NXT brand forward as its top champion. He retained his title by defeating Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans in a Triple Threat Match at Stand & Deliver before WrestleMania 41.

Femi is one of the strongest men in the company. He has an exceptional aura, and Triple H may look to cash in on his early success on the main roster.

The Ruler could appear as part of the group with the NXT Title around his waist. He could benefit a lot from working with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman early in his career.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels work closely together, and it will make sense for the developmental brand’s top champion to be recruited by The Visionary. His inclusion would make the faction seem exceptionally strong and also bring more viewers to NXT.

#4 & #3. Nathan Frazer and Axiom

Nathan Frazer and Axiom have previously appeared on WWE's main roster individually. However, they are yet to debut on the main roster as Fraxiom.

Frazer and Axiom are regarded as the greatest tag team on the current WWE roster. They defeated Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker to win the NXT Tag Team Title and had a lengthy reign before losing the gold at Stand & Deliver 2025.

Dropping the title may imply that Triple H is ready to call them up to the main roster. Frazer has trained under Seth Rollins, and he can join The Visionary with Axiom by his side.

Adding the two high-flyers to the mix could be great under Paul Heyman’s management. They could learn a lot and also become the next World Tag Team Champions soon after.

#2. Ethan Page has been a menace in WWE NXT

Ethan Page is one of the greatest heels on the NXT brand. He got an NXT Title run early in his WWE return last year before he moved down on the card.

Page has been phenomenal in all his feuds, and WWE may give him an early push, as he seems ready to get to the next level. That could see All Ego move to RAW and immediately get inducted into Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman’s new faction.

Ethan could add another dimension to the faction and give it a boost. He is among the finest NXT stars on the mic and in the ring.

#1. Trick Williams could work well with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman

Trick Williams has done it all on WWE NXT and may be main roster-bound soon. He failed to defeat Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver this past weekend.

Williams could appear on RAW as part of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman’s new faction in the coming weeks. He is one of the finest WWE stars, and joining the duo will likely give him a massive boost.

Triple H could do a great job with the three superstars, as their distinct styles could bring a lot to the table. Trick Williams would be a great addition to the villainous faction.

