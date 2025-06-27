5 WWE stars who can make a surprise appearance at Night of Champions 2025

Night of Champions is scheduled for Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, headlined by John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It's a big overseas premium live event, so it won't be out of the ordinary to see surprise appearances.

Kairi Sane famously returned at Crown Jewel 2023, helping IYO SKY retain the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Nikki Cross also returned at Crown Jewel in the previous year, attacking Alexa Bliss and allowing Damage CTRL to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Jake Paul also appeared at Crown Jewel 2022, backing up his brother Logan during his match against Roman Reigns. Let's look at five WWE stars who could make a surprise appearance at Night of Champions this Saturday.

#5. Seth Rollins and his group could take over the main event, cashing in his MITB contract

There's only one world title match at Night of Champions, and it's for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Seth Rollins' obvious plan is to use his Money in the Bank contract to become a world champion again. However, it's unclear which title he will be going after.

One possible outcome in Saudi Arabia is for Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed to wreak havoc during the match between John Cena and CM Punk. The Visionary could then use his MITB contract to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

It also gives Rollins' group some much-needed momentum after some hit-and-miss explanations on why he and Paul Heyman decided to join forces.

#4. Naomi might cost Jade Cargill the Queen of the Ring final

Jade Cargill and Asuka are set to battle in the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Cargill should be feeling confident against Asuka, who has just returned from injury. However, The Empress of Tomorrow has looked flawless in the first and second rounds.

While Naomi's goal is to cash in her MITB briefcase on either IYO SKY or Tiffany Stratton, she still has beef with Cargill. There's still animosity between them, and Ms. MITB could make her rival's life a living hell by costing her the Queen of the Ring crown.

#3. Nikki Bella could help Rhea Ripley beat Raquel Rodriguez

Due to Liv Morgan's sudden shoulder injury and Dominik Mysterio's rib issue, WWE was forced to add a couple of matches to Night of Champions. Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are scheduled for a Street Fight in Riyadh.

Considering Roxanne Perez's involvement with Rodriguez last Monday on RAW, she'll likely try to help Big Mami Cool get the win over Mami. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella can't hit back at Morgan, but she could take it out on her fellow Judgment Day member.

Nikki could be the equalizer, leading to Ripley earning a win over Rodriguez. While some fans roll their eyes at Nikki, a potential tag team match at Evolution, likely for the titles, gets set up in a scenario like this.

#2. Jey Uso might come out to assist Sami Zayn, but accidentally help Karrion Kross win

Karrion Kross got Sami Zayn to snap at him this past Monday on RAW. The two are now set to clash at Night of Champions, with Kross waiting for an opportunity to shine. Zayn, on the other hand, is looking to regain momentum after losing to Randy Orton in the King of the Ring semifinals.

One story WWE could use is Zayn slowly leaning on Kross' ideals and doing what's best for himself rather than doing what's right. A trigger for this could be Jey Uso's potential involvement that backfires, leading to The Herald of Doomsday's win over Zayn.

Sami could be angry at Jey, but it could be a slow play to his possible heel turn later. Kross could later cement himself as the ultimate puppeteer, with another big babyface joining the dark side.

#1. Ron Killings could attack John Cena after the main event, setting up a SummerSlam Undisputed WWE Title match

If Seth Rollins and his group don't interfere during the match, another option is Ron Killings. His business with John Cena appears to be far from over, but he seemingly made a new enemy in Aleister Black. Nevertheless, Killings still has the momentum to warrant another match against Cena.

But this time, it could be for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. It creates an awkward situation, with Cody Rhodes or Randy Orton set to become the number one contender for Cena's title at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Another curveball is if CM Punk wins, creating a potential Fatal Four-Way scenario in August.

