5 WWE stars who can turn John Cena babyface

John Cena's heel turn at WWE's 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE will go down as one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history. The 17-time World Champion remained a steadfast hero throughout his illustrious career.

Ad

The impetus for the turn involved Cody Rhodes' refusal of the Rock's offer. Despite already winning the Chamber contest, Cena aligned with The Final Boss, apparently for one night.

While he's blasted the fans and wrestlers who pander to them, it feels as if he may return to the beloved character he portrayed for years before his time is up. The next five WWE stars could help facilitate Cena's return to the good guy persona.

Ad

Trending

#5. Drew McIntyre has no love for John Cena

Ad

R-Truth may not get through to John Cena, but Drew McIntyre wouldn't let him off the hook for his career decisions.

The Scottish Warrior mocked how Cena put himself into the Elimination Chamber and did not have to qualify like the rest of the competitors. This contradicted Cena's mantra of hustle, loyalty, and respect he used for over 20 years.

McIntyre has been one of the best promos in WWE over the last three years and could match anything the champ would say. He even mentioned how cold Cena was during a time when a locker room leader could have helped him.

Ad

#4. CM Punk revisits his WWE history with John Cena

Ad

If John Cena is going to turn face before he retires, many stars could help him accomplish that feat. One would be CM Punk.

Punk has fans and detractors alike, and the two have a long history dating back to when Punk beat Cena and left WWE in the storyline.

The two must cross paths one more time before Cena hangs his boots up for good, depending on how things go over the summer.

Ad

The Best in the World could play more of a tweener, closer to a heel, to help Cena finish his career as the babyface he portrayed for over 20 years.

#3. Gunther ruins John Cena's Retirement Tour

One easy way to turn Cena face would be to have him oppose Gunther. The Ring General is the typical anti-American heel that Vince McMahon loved to put against his all-American baby faces like Hulk Hogan and John Cena.

Ad

Gunther has recently battled Jey Uso and Pat McAfee, even putting his hands on Michael Cole. The latter has called all of the matches in John Cena‘s career.

Cena could have a change of heart to stand up for a friend who has supported him throughout his career. Gunther is a perfect foil for anyone.

#2. Cody Rhodes flips the script

Just like Cena turned on Cody Rhodes, Cody could do the same thing and turn him back into a heroic face.

Ad

Rhodes could realize that he still has many years left as an active star. He doesn’t always have to do things the right way like he's done in his second stint with WWE.

John Cena said he wanted to ruin wrestling, and he’s done that so far with messy finishes in most of his matches. The American Nightmare could learn from Cena's example by pulling the same trick on him in 2025.

Ad

#1. The Rock throws his influence around again

Will The Rock come back and shake things up yet again in WWE? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

While it would be inconsistent, yet go along with the storyline, the Rock could return for any reason he wants. The Final Boss's involvement has only muddled up most things, and his absence at WrestleMania 41 was a point of controversy.

Ad

His decision to show up on Pat McAfee‘s podcast a few days later hurt the continuity of the program.

The Rock could come back and revisit his history with Cena and decide that he’s not acting the way he wanted him to. This would allow the Rock to pick a new chosen one and a star he can mold in his own image.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More