5 WWE stars Cody Rhodes could bring in as backup on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes will primarily be on SmackDown after selecting Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his opponent at WrestleMania 40.

As a RAW star, The American Nightmare will be jumping WWE brands to finish his narrative of winning a title his father never captured. Two distinct sides formed at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event - The Bloodline with The Rock and Rhodes' side.

Seth Rollins backed up his long-time rival as he has been the antithesis of Reigns - a full-time, workhorse champion. With the battle lines drawn, Rhodes may need to bring some backup when confronting the Bloodline. He could bring the following five WWE stars as backup when he goes to SmackDown.

#5 LA Knight has ties to the Bloodline

LA Knight has challenged for Reigns' title twice, but outside interference has marred each match. Solo Sikoa interfered in Saudi Arabia and at Royal Rumble.

The Megastar is already a SmackDown Superstar and was loosely allied with Rhodes during the build to WarGames. Knight has also been compared to The Rock due to his promo style, so why not bring one of the best promos in the game?

Knight has shared the ring with WWE legends like John Cena and the Undertaker as he's grown in popularity. Due to the comparisons, it would be a no-brainer to have The Megastar share the ring with the person he's often compared to.

#4 Kevin Owens has battled the Bloodline since 2020

Kevin Owens is always ready for a fight.

The one person who has battled Reigns the longest is Kevin Owens. He was among the first stars to challenge The Tribal Chief. The Prizefighter was also one of the first to experience constant interference from the members of the Bloodline.

Owens is also a great mic worker, so he could match The Great One and Rhodes in verbal spats. Like Knight, The Prizefighter is already a member of the SmackDown roster.

He probably wouldn't mind getting his hands on Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, or Reigns. If Cody needs backup, Owens would fit the bill.

#3 Jey Uso will always be linked with the Bloodline

Family business is never over for Jey Uso.

Jey Uso was a part of the Bloodline until he broke away from the faction. He became his own man and one of the most popular WWE stars. He's had Cody's back since moving to RAW, even winning the tag team titles with Rhodes.

They also competed on the same WarGames team against the Judgment Day. Even though Jey would like to leave his family drama in the past, he cannot escape it.

Reigns, The Rock, Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso are his family, but he's on the outside. That's a good ally for Cody Rhodes if he needs reinforcements.

#2 Sami Zayn is trying to capture a WWE title

Like Jey Uso, Sami Zayn has been on both sides of the Bloodline war. He's fought with and against Reigns and his family, producing some of the best angles in WWE history.

Zayn has also been on a quest for redemption and wants to win a title. He could not qualify for the Elimination Chamber but may be gunning for a different champion heading into WrestleMania 40.

The Rock's actions are exactly what Zayn has fought against since leaving the Bloodline. He doesn't like people taking advantage of others to improve their own situation. Sami is the same workhorse babyface as Rhodes, and the two have been close allies for a year.

#1 Seth Rollins is already a part of the saga

Seth Rollins has already thrown his support behind Cody Rhodes.

If there's one person who has already been by Rhodes' side, it's Seth Rollins. He implored Cody to choose him for WrestleMania because of what the World Heavyweight title represents.

Rollins has been the workhorse world titleholder of WWE, defending the belt anytime, anywhere. He backed Rhodes up at the Kickoff event and hasn't minced words about how he feels about Reigns and his title run.

Rollins and Rhodes will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at the Elimination Chamber event. The Rock and Reigns will obviously be addressed, as Rollins despises them just as much as The American Nightmare.

