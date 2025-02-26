5 WWE stars currently on hiatus who will likely compete at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is less than two months away. Jey Uso vs. Gunther and Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton have already been made official for The Show of Shows. More matches will be made official down the road.

We may also see several absent stars return to the company ahead of the marquee event in Las Vegas.

Let's take a look at five WWE stars who may return ahead of WrestleMania and compete at the event:

#5. Rey Mysterio

The Master of 619 hasn't been on WWE television ever since he was attacked by The New Day on the February 10 edition of RAW. Though he has been ruled out indefinitely, Rey Mysterio may shockingly return in the coming weeks to get revenge on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

This could lead to a potential tag team match between the Latino World Order and The New Day at WrestleMania 41.

#4. Jade Cargill

The Storm was written off WWE programming after she was attacked by an anonymous attacker in November of last year. Some progress regarding the identity of her mystery attacker was made a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

Nick Aldis showed footage of Jade Cargill's attack, in which Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were seen walking away from the ambulance Jade was being taken into. Cargill could return ahead of 'Mania to reveal the identity of her attacker and battle the latter on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. Becky Lynch

The Man last appeared on the May 27, 2024, edition of WWE RAW, where she lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match for the Women's World Championship. Big Time Becks could return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania to set up a match for her at The Show of Shows.

Becky could return to confront The Miracle Kid and set up a potential match against The Judgment Day member in Las Vegas.

#2. Randy Orton could compete at WrestleMania 41

The Viper suffered a brutal assault at the hands of Kevin Owens during an edition of SmackDown last November. He hasn't been seen on WWE TV since. However, Randy Orton could return at the Elimination Chamber event to seek revenge on Owens and cost The Prizefighter the Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn.

This might also lead to a match between the two former friends at The Showcase of The Immortals. Kevin Owens has been on a generational run lately, and a WrestleMania match against The Apex Predator could further elevate him.

#1. Roman Reigns

The Undisputed Tribal Chief was eliminated by CM Punk from the Men's Royal Rumble Match along with Seth Rollins earlier this month. This led to a furious Architect Stomping Reigns' head brutally twice. This was the OG Bloodline leader's last WWE appearance, as it was later announced that he had suffered several injuries and would be out for an indefinite period.

The Head of The Table could return at the Elimination Chamber PLE to get back at Seth Rollins and cost the latter the match. It could lead to a potential match between them at The Showcase of The Immortals. A match between the former Shield ''brothers'' has been long overdue, and fans may finally get to see it this April.

