5 WWE stars with the deepest fears and phobias

WWE has managed to develop some of the biggest stars in the entire world over the years. Several superstars have turned out to be larger than life with their incredible performances.WWE Superstars have often portrayed a dominant and fearless attitude, which has enhanced their characters. However, as human beings, they have real-life phobias as well. Let’s check out a few massive names from the industry and their deepest fears and phobias.#5. WWE's Deadman - The UndertakerThe Phenom has made a name for himself as one of the most dangerous characters in the history of the sports entertainment industry. However, the Deadman has a big phobia of its own. The WWE Hall of Famer has a cucumber phobia. Well, rather than a phobia, it can be called more of a dislike.While it sounds weird, The Undertaker is just not comfortable seeing a cumcumber. The Phenom’s former manager, the late great Paul Bearer, revealed it in an interview with Jim Cornette. However, it was later clarified by the legend himself that he hates the smell of it.#4. Randy OrtonThe Apex Predator has never feared a superstar in his entire career. From The Undertaker to Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton has faced a number of massive names over the past 20 years and has never been afraid of the challenge. But in real life, The Viper has a massive phobia, which is very common among a lot of people.The Viper has Arachnophobia, which is a phobia of spiders, although Orton has never publicly addressed the same.#3. R-TruthThe legendary R-Truth is one of the funniest names in the history of the wrestling industry. The former United States Champion has never been afraid of facing anyone in the squared circle. While he has lost most of his matches, he has stepped up every time he has been asked to, ensuring the fans have a good time.While Truth has never feared any star, he has a massive fear in real life. The legend has Ailurophobia, which is the fear of cats. The star was attacked by a cat in his childhood, which led to him developing a fear.#2. WWE's Greatest Of All-Time, John CenaJohn Cena has made a career out of facing and defeating some of the biggest stars in the entire world, irrespective of their size. The Franchise Player has always made fans believe that they should ‘Never Give Up,’ but he does as well when it comes to a certain fear of his own.Cena is quite afraid of heights and has Acrophobia. While the star might have shot a few scenes in his Hollywood career despite his fears, he has revealed in an official interview with WWE that he has a massive fear of heights.#1. The RockThe Final Boss has a real-life fear that he has often revealed. Despite his on-screen character, where he has never feared a superstar in his entire career, The Rock has a big fear of being locked or fastened.As a Hollywood star, he might have left his fears behind to deliver his best performances, but the Brahma Bull has Cleithrophobia.