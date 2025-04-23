5 WWE stars who deserve better following WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 hosted some of the biggest rivalries and storylines of the year. It was great seeing the top names of the company score big at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Jey Uso, John Cena, and Dominik Mysterio were among the biggest winners of WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, IYO SKY, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Lyra Valkyria, and Becky Lynch also had a great outing.

Once the dust had settled, fans began to look at the big names who missed out on WrestleMania 41. Some of them also missed out on the RAW after ‘Mania, showing that the creative team doesn’t have a solid direction for them.

Ad

Trending

Check out five WWE stars who deserve better following WrestleMania 41

#5. Braun Strowman has always done whatever’s needed of him

Ad

Many WWE fans know Braun Strowman as the man who always puts his hand up whenever the company needs him. He recently put Jacob Fatu over big time ahead of The Samoan Werewolf’s first title win at WrestleMania 41.

Strowman was one of the men who deserved to be on the ‘Mania card after all the work he has put in over the years. The Monster of All Monsters could have been part of the United States Championship match and taken the fall.

Ad

The former Universal Champion has a good fan following and knows what he is capable of. WWE seriously needs to put him among the big guys again and push him to the top of the roster.

#4. Sheamus is waiting for a return feud

Another top name who missed out on WWE WrestleMania 41 is Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior has been away from the ring for some time, and WWE has brought him back whenever it has required him to put someone over.

Ad

Sheamus hasn’t won a title in a long time and could have featured on the WrestleMania 41 card. The show wasn’t overloaded, and an additional match featuring Sheamus could have done well.

Sheamus is known for putting on great matches against some heavyweights, and he could have faced Braun Strowman in a singles match at the show. The Celtic Warrior should return to get in contention for a mid-card title again.

Ad

#3. Karrion Kross needs to be a bigger star after WWE WrestleMania 41

Ad

Many WWE fans would have seen a recent interview featuring Karrion Kross and Scarlett, where the two stars took some shots at the creative team. It’s believed that the shots are part of a storyline.

The story between Karrion Kross and AJ Styles wrote another chapter at WrestleMania 41. The Herald of Doomsday wanted AJ Styles to cheat his way to a win, but the distraction cost him the contest.

Kross could have had a bigger role at ‘Mania or even featured in a match against Styles instead of Logan Paul. He has done a lot of work backstage in WWE, but the creative team hasn’t given him the same level of respect in the ring.

Ad

Kross should reform a faction with some big names, including Styles and Sami Zayn. That could be his ticket to the top of the company.

#2. Jimmy Uso could replicate his brother’s success

Jimmy Uso watched from the sidelines as his brother made history at WrestleMania 41. Jimmy ran down to congratulate his brother on the World Heavyweight Championship win at The Show of Shows.

Ad

It was great seeing Jimmy in the ring celebrating with his brother. However, he deserves to get a push like the other members of the OG Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and even Sami Zayn have done better than Jimmy and had some top matches. WWE needs to invest in Jey’s twin soon and make him a top star by the end of the year.

#1. Bayley missed out on WrestleMania 41

Ad

Bayley was extremely unfortunate to lose out on her WrestleMania 41 opportunity. She was booked to join Lyra Valkyria in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The Role Model was attacked backstage on the first night, and she could not compete. Instead, the returning Becky Lynch took her spot in the contest.

Many argued that Lyra’s spot could have been taken by Becky. However, the events of RAW after 'Mania showed why it was important for the Women’s Intercontinental Champion to be part of the match.

Ad

Bayley has talked about missing out on The Show of Shows after working hard all year. She is among the top women in the industry and deserves to get a big match on the show.

Bayley should get into a rivalry with Becky Lynch after the latter is revealed as the attacker. The two could put on some great matches once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ali Akber Habib Ali Akber Habib is a former club cricketer who loves to watch and write about Cricket and Wrestling. He has been writing for Sportskeeda since September 2018.



He's written for Point Cricket and ET Sports & Entertainment in the past and manages his own Travel Blog. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.