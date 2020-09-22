5 WWE stars that deserve a shot at the Universal Championship or WWE Championship

In the simplest of terms, not every WWE Superstar receives the same treatment and pushes. Some stars get shots at titles every year while others often wait for a good portion of their careers just for that one major chance at a major WWE belt.

The likes of Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and many others usually get a shot at a Champion once a title changes hands. It's just the nature of the beast and who the WWE likes to push. But even then, it can certainly seem unfair for some stars to consistently get title shots while others struggle to get even just one.

Ever since they debuted at the beginning of 2019, both Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross have received numerous title shots. It's a part of the fact that the women's roster isn't as deep as the men's roster, but that still isn't a great reason. The likes of Sonya Deville and Big E haven't had a single Championship match for the major title of their brand. And before she was hurt, Ember Moon only had one shot at a title in her two years on the main roster.

With that said, there are certainly stars that the fans always want to receive title shots. Sometimes it happens, like when Daniel Bryan rode the Yes! Movement to his title win at WrestleMania 30.

There are, however, several other men that deserve a shot at either the WWE or Universal Championship. Here are five male WWE performers who should get their chance. The title they challenge for would obviously be determined by which brand they belong to, unless they switch shows in the upcoming draft.

#5 Cesaro - Shot at WWE Universal Championship

Cesaro is always ready to put forth a fantastic match.

The Swiss Superman has long been considered one of the best - if not the best - in-ring practitioners in all of professional wrestling. He brings out the best in his opponents and has anchored the tag team division for the better part of the last five years.

For whatever reason, however, he hasn't really sniffed singles glory since his debut. He won the United States Championship way back in 2012, but ever since then, it's been tag team gold or nothing. Perhaps he isn't valued as a main-event level talent (which is a shame) and they feel his main value is best used as a springboard for new stars.

The majority of true wrestling and WWE fans - at least those over 25 - would love to see Cesaro get a shot at either major title. He's an amazing competitor and deserves to get an opportunity at either the WWE or Universal Championship depending on the brand he is a part of at the end of the year.

The match quality wouldn't be in question, and despite perception, he's perfectly fine on the mic. It's well past time that the Swiss Superman has a big chance at a major WWE belt.