5 WWE stars who could dethrone Bobby Lashley for the US Championship

The United States Championship is a symbol of excellence. Dozens of Hall of Famers like Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Edge, Kurt Angle, and Booker T have held the prestigious championship over the decades. Bobby Lashley, a member of The Hurt Business, is currently enjoying his second US Championship reign. The US Championship is a Monday Night RAW exclusive title as Lashley remained on the red brand during the annual WWE Draft.

"The Almighty" Bobby Lashley won the US Championship from Apollo Crews at Payback in August. He later successfully defended it against Crews at Clash of Champions. Lately, Lashley and his comrades in the Hurt Business have been dealing with the new stable, RETRIBUTION. As a result, very little thought and consideration have gone into Lashley's next challenger for the US Championship.

The red brand is loaded with talented Superstars, many of which would love an opportunity at Lashley's US Championship. Let's look at five Superstars who could challenge and potentially dethrone Bobby Lashley to win the US Championship.

#5. Mustafa Ali could win the US Championship

Mustafa Ali is the leader of RETRIBUTION.

Within a month, Mustafa Ali has turned his career around. Just a few weeks, Ali was treading water on the red brand. However, his fate changed for the better when revealed himself as the leader and mastermind behind RETRIBUTION, a stable that has run roughshod over the entire roster for the past three months. RETRIBUTION has targeted The Hurt Business with Lashley at the helm as US Champion.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, The Hurt Business defeated RETRIBUTION in an eight-man tag team match after Lashley cinched in the Hurt Lock on T-Bar. Ali vowed to shut down WWE and change WWE's landscape, so he is far from done with The Hurt Business.

There are several reasons why Mustafa Ali should win the US Championship. First, it makes sense from a storyline perspective as Ali and RETRIBUTION have been a thorn in Lashley's side. Secondly, Ali has reinvented himself. He needs to gain some momentum before he could reach the next level. Winning the US Championship would further his career.