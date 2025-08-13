5 WWE stars who could dethrone Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Ever since pulling off the "Ruse of the Century" at SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins has been basking in glory as the World Heavyweight Champion. With the coveted title around his waist, he stands at the pinnacle of the men's division on RAW. The Visionary has regained absolute power and has been dominating the red brand with his faction.

However, there's a saying that not everything lasts forever. Rollins is destined to lose the coveted title at some point sooner or later. Currently, several superstars have their sights set on the former Shield member as he holds the top prize of Monday Night RAW. However, only a handful of names have the potential to knock him off the pedestal.

Here are five superstars who could dethrone Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship:

#5. CM Punk

Seth Rollins robbed CM Punk of the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam this year. Although The Visionary is currently at the top of the mountain, he may face the consequences of his past actions down the line. There is a good chance that Punk could be the one to dethrone him and capture the World Heavyweight Championship at some point.

The Second City Saint has been in pursuit of the world title ever since he returned to WWE. Besides, his rivalry with Rollins has been one of the hottest things currently going on in the Stamford-based promotion. Therefore, WWE may give this feud a poetic end by having CM Punk dethrone his arch nemesis to regain the World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. LA Knight

LA Knight is perhaps one of the most non-credible names on this list to dethrone Seth Rollins. But WWE's creative head Triple H is known for pulling off shockers when fans least expect it. Knight has been looking for a big moment in his WWE career for quite some time. A world title run could push him to new heights, giving the 42-year-old his breakout moment.

Therefore, he could eventually become the superstar to dethrone Seth Rollins and win the World Heavyweight Title. From promo skills to in-ring skills, The Megastar has everything needed to be world champion material. Therefore, the creative team might bank on him as fans have been clamoring to see LA Knight holding the big gold in WWE.

#3. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are said to be wrestling soulmates, given their storied history. WWE appears to be building a blockbuster match between the two superstars for WrestleMania 42 and The Visionary is likely to remain champion till then. There is a chance that Reigns could take the World Heavyweight Championship away from Rollins.

The OTC dethroning The Architect could add a whole new layer to their rich history, providing an emotional depth to it. Moreover, Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names and putting Monday Night RAW's world title on his shoulder could draw eyeballs. Reigns could once again give fans a memorable title reign, putting WWE in the limelight once again.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been relentlessly chasing the world title in WWE for the past few years. Despite getting closer to his dreams, he faced setbacks several times. However, his fortune could shine soon as Zayn could eventually become the one to dethrone Seth Rollins. His world title reign is long overdue and WWE might finally pull the trigger next year.

Over the years, fans have seen many underdog stories having a dream pay-off. The company has been showing Sami Zayn as the ultimate underdog who has been overcoming odds time and time again. This seems to be an indication that Zayn could eventually be the one to end Rollins' reign by knocking him off the pedestal and capturing the World Heavyweight Title.

#1. Bron Breakker can dethrone Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker is undeniably the most shocking name on the list since he is part of Seth Rollins' faction. However, the 27-year-old dethroning The Visionary is plausible. Rollins is expected to remain champion for a very long time and dominate RAW along with his faction. However, there will likely be a time when cracks will start to form within The Vision.

The desire for power and the hunger for gold could corrupt Breakker and he may revolt against his master. A glimpse of it was seen when the former Intercontinental Champion tried to establish himself as the leader in Seth Rollins' absence. Therefore, Bron Breakker could turn on The Architect at some point and he might be the one to dethrone Rollins.

