5 RAW Superstars who could soon be drafted to SmackDown

It appears that roster changes have begun since it was revealed last night that Mandy Rose had been drafted from Friday Night Smackdown to Monday Night RAW.

This move came as a huge surprise for the WWE Universe, considering Rose is currently in the middle of a storyline with Otis. However, it's believed that it could be part of a storyline after she has tweeted blaming The Miz for the move.

The fact that Rose has now been moved to RAW means there could be a number of other switches made in the coming weeks, and WWE could similarly break a bunch of the drafts on their social media.

Usually, the stars who are drafted are the ones who are not being used on their current brand, but Rose's recent move means there isn't anyone on the RAW or SmackDown roster who is safe.

#5 The Viking Raiders to Smackdown?

Have a two-for-one to start with. The Viking Raiders were recently part of a storyline with The Street Profits, but it has now become obvious that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have moved on to a new storyline on WWE TV.

Erik and Ivar have also been on hand to help Ricochet and Cedric Alexander in recent weeks. Now Alexander has turned heel though, the story seems to be between Alexander and Ricochet and it could be time for The Viking Raiders to be given a new start on Smackdown

Advertisement

The Viking Raiders were promoted straight to RAW following their stint on NXT, which means that the former Tag Team Champions have never been on the SmackDown brand but could easily add something extra to its tag team division.

The move would also give the creative team a number of 'first time ever' WWE matches for The Viking Raiders in the coming months.