5 WWE stars Drew McIntyre could target upon his return

Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE TV since losing to Damian Priest in a brutal Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, with WWE SummerSlam approaching, The Scottish Warrior is expected to return to the company very soon.

McIntyre deserves a major feud following his return to the blue brand. The former WWE Champion has been helping other stars grow with his incredible performances in the squared circle, and now he deserves the push that fans have been waiting for. Let’s check out a few big names he could compete against upon his return.

#5. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre last faced off at Clash at the Castle 2022, where Reigns controversially defeated McIntyre with assistance from Solo Sikoa, which was used to build more storylines for the future. Since then, McIntyre has teased going after Reigns multiple times, but the match has not occurred.

Reigns has also been absent from WWE TV lately and is expected to return very soon. While the OTC might target Seth Rollins upon his return, a clash with McIntyre would also be an exciting match to watch.

#4. Gunther

The feud between Gunther and Drew McIntyre is never-ending. Both men have faced each other multiple times in the past, and it has always resulted in an incredible showdown between two of the most dominant names in the industry.

The Ring General is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and could be confronted by Drew McIntyre very soon. While the former is set to face Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event, McIntyre stepping in after the clash would be a massive moment.

#3. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins share a long history with each other. Both men have clashed multiple times in the past and still have unfinished business. Considering the massive position Rollins has achieved with his faction on the red brand, The Scottish Warrior going after The Visionary would be an interesting storyline.

A potential showdown between the two men could help McIntyre become a babyface, opening doors for numerous new feuds in the company.

#2. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest matches that fans have eagerly awaited for months. Although both men have not often crossed paths, they could tear each other apart in the squared circle if they ever face off.

With Cody Rhodes currently out of the Undisputed WWE Championship picture, Drew McIntyre could step in and build a massive storyline between both men to make headlines.

#1. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena

John Cena has proven to be one of the biggest heels in the entire wrestling industry recently, but he is expected to turn into a babyface. While Cena has yet to change his character, Drew McIntyre could surprise the world by returning as a babyface to confront the Undisputed WWE Champion.

McIntyre vs. Cena is another huge dream match that fans have been waiting to witness, and not a lot of time is left to make it happen. A potential showdown between these two top stars at SummerSlam would be a treat to watch. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for The Scottish Warrior when he returns.

