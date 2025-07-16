5 WWE stars John Cena must wrestle if he turns babyface at SummerSlam

John Cena is currently scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. It's part of his year-long farewell tour, with Rhodes facing him again after losing controversially at WrestleMania 41.

During his retirement tour, Cena has already faced some big names from his past, like Randy Orton, R-Truth, and CM Punk. He also competed in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, and teamed up with Logan Paul to take on Rhodes and Jey Uso.

With the tour already past the halfway mark, here are five current WWE stars The GOAT must wrestle if he becomes a babyface at SummerSlam.

#5. Drew McIntyre is one of the top heels in WWE

Drew McIntyre's best work has come as a top heel, facing top names like CM Punk and Damian Priest. McIntyre has been a savage on the microphone and social media. He's scheduled to team up with Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam.

Once that feud is over and Cena turns babyface at The Biggest Party of the Summer, The Scottish Warrior seems a great opponent for the veteran. McIntyre is a former WWE Champion who could help re-establish the Last Real Champion as a face for the rest of his farewell tour.

#4. AJ Styles is one of John Cena's greatest rivals

There's no doubt that one of John Cena's greatest rivals is AJ Styles. Cena has already faced Randy Orton and CM Punk, so it's only a matter of time before he has one final match against The Phenomenal One.

While it's hard to do it since they are on separate brands, one possibility is for Cena to claim that he wants to be a Grand Slam Champion. If Styles is the Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam, it would be great to see them battle for the title before Cena's retirement.

#3. Gunther is John Cena's rumored final opponent

According to WKRD Wrestling, John Cena's planned final opponent in December is Gunther. It's unclear if it will be for the World Heavyweight Championship, but it's an intriguing matchup.

The Ring General just wrestled Goldberg in the latter's retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Adding Cena to his victims would bolster his credentials into a different stratosphere. It could also give the Last Real Champion a five-star-level match to end his legendary career.

#2. Jacob Fatu is a pillar of WWE's future

One of the cliches in wrestling is for an older superstar to put over a young talent on the way out. John Cena can certainly do that by facing some of the best up-and-coming stars in WWE in the final quarter of his in-ring career.

Jacob Fatu has already cemented himself as a dominant star, but he lacks huge wins against legendary opponents. Adding Cena to his resume would bolster his status among the pillars of the next generation of WWE.

#1. Bron Breakker is one of the fastest rising stars in WWE

Just like Jacob Fatu, Bron Breakker is one of the fastest rising stars in WWE. There's no doubt that Breakker is a future world champion, and if he beats John Cena during his retirement tour, he can gain more momentum.

The former Intercontinental Champion already has a bright future, but it would get brighter with a win over Cena. He's positioned to take on Roman Reigns at some point, though it might be better to beat The GOAT first before taking on the OTC.

