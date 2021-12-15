5 WWE stars who you didn't know are fathers

For any WWE Superstar, winning a world title is about reaching the pinnacle of the professional wrestling business.

In a similar vein, becoming a father is the ultimate prize in life which is equally big if not bigger than winning a world title in the squared circle. The feeling of becoming a father is undoubtedly one of the best experiences one can have.

In WWE, we know some famous stars who are fathers, like The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns to name a few.

With that being said, in this article, we dive into five WWE stars who you didn't know are fathers:

#5 Former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion - Chad Gable

Chad Gable, of late, has not had a very impressive run in WWE.

The Alpha Academy member, along with partner Otis, lost to The Mysterios on the December 6 episode of RAW in the RK-Bro-Nament First-Round Match. It was a severe blow to the team's championship chances.

Having said this, Gable has previously held gold as a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Jason Jordan. He is also a former RAW Tag Team Champion with Robert Roode. Speaking of gold, Gable has been blessed with three precious and beautiful children outside the squared circle.

Chad has two daughters, named Clay and Meadow Ann, and a son named Charles with wife Kristi Oliver, whom he married back in 2011.

#4 Former Leader of Retribution - Mustafa Ali

The former leader of Retribution, Mustafa Ali, hasn't tasted a lot of success in WWE recently.

After Retribution was disbanded earlier this year, Ali joined forces with Mansoor, albeit could not soar in the tag team division. Mustafa lost a match to Mansoor at Crown Jewel 2021 after turning on his partner. His misery soared further after being drafted to SmackDown and losing to Drew McIntyre.

With that being said, outside the ring, life has been blissful for this SmackDown superstar. He is blessed with three beautiful children. Ali married his wife Uzma in 2011 and has a daughter named Amara and a son named Rayaan.

On November 24, 2021, Ali and his wife welcomed their third child, a girl they named Dua.

