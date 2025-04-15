5 WWE stars who could lose their push after WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is only a few sleeps away, and many fans can’t wait to see their favorite stars in action this weekend.

WWE has stacked the WrestleMania card with some big matches. John Cena will get a shot at Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship at the show.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso will have the opportunity of a lifetime to bag his WWE WrestleMania moment with a World Heavyweight Championship win over Gunther. IYO SKY will also look to silence her doubters by retaining her title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

A few non-title matches also seem very appealing. Drew McIntyre will get his hands on Damian Priest again, while the grudge match between Naomi and Jade Cargill will light The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, a few superstars could lose some steam following ‘Mania. Triple H could decide to pull back some stars to push others forward.

#5. Erik & #4. Ivar - The War Raiders

Reigning World Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders, will be heading into WrestleMania for one of the biggest matches of their career. Erik and Ivar will be looking to prove to the world why they are among the best tag teams in the industry.

The two men will defend their titles against The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will likely use some underhanded tactics to score a win and take the titles home.

Erik and Ivar could lose their push if they lose the titles at 'Mania. Their title reign hasn’t been entertaining, and the creative team hasn’t given them a big run at the championship.

New Day could take the titles home after WrestleMania, pushing them forward with their energized heel persona. That could push The War Raiders back into the division again.

#3. Naomi will get a singles match at WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill returned at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE to destroy Naomi. Clearly, The Glow was behind the vicious attack on Cargill that shelved her for several months.

Naomi will get a top match against Jade Cargill at WWE WrestleMania 41. It will be great to see the veteran compete in a singles match and give the upcoming Cargill a chance to go over.

The Storm could pick up the win at WrestleMania to get back in the game following her return. Meanwhile, the creative team could push Naomi down the roster again after using her to get Cargill over.

WWE fans will likely see a program between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill soon. That could remove Naomi from the picture and possibly from the storyline.

#2. Jey Uso could lose out on a lot if he fails to win the title

Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against a man with nearly the entire WWE Universe behind him. Jey Uso is searching for his first world title win, which could come at The Show of Shows this year.

The creative team could give Jey his moment this weekend. However, if he fails to win the title, the team could halt his push.

The Yeet Master is one of the top merchandise movers in the company today. A loss could impact his overall standing and remove him from the world title picture. He could return to the mid-card, where he could get in contention for the Intercontinental Championship again.

#1. IYO SKY will be aiming to become the top woman in WWE

IYO SKY will defend her Women’s World Championship against two of the biggest names in the industry. She will have a chance to prove herself to the world if she can defeat the women who have stayed on top of WWE over the past three years.

SKY has been mistreated by her opponents during the build-up to WrestleMania. A win could put her on the same level as her opponents in the future.

However, a loss could make her lose her current push and take her out of the top title picture for good. That would force her back into the mid-card, where she could challenge the Women’s Intercontinental Champion or move back into the tag team division.

