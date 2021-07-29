5 Current WWE Superstars you may not know are married to fellow wrestlers 

WWE Superstars are on the road for around 300 days a year. This means they often create friendships and connections with fellow stars that later become a relationship.

Over the years, several high-profile couples who met during their time in WWE, including Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan, The Undertaker & Michelle McCool, Stephanie McMahon & Triple H and, more recently, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Not all couples are granted the opportunity to travel the world with their spouse, since there are several couples who are married to wrestlers who are not currently part of WWE.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars that you may not know are married to fellow wrestlers.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander and AEW's Big Swole

Cedric Alexander has been stuck in the mid-card on Monday Night RAW following the The Hurt Business' split. He was recently reminded why his former teammate Bobby Lashley is the WWE Champion.

Whilst Alexander's WWE career isn't going to plan at present, his life outside of the ring appears to be quite the opposite. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been married to current AEW star Big Swole since 2018, but the couple have been together for more than a decade.

Together the couple have a young daughter named Adessah and Cedric has been spotted at AEW supporting his wife a number of times.

Cedric has been wrestling for more than a decade after making his debut back in 2009. He joined WWE back in 2016 as part of the Cruiserweight Classic. Swole debuted back in 2015 and, despite signing for AEW, has made several appearances for WWE as part of the Mae Young Classic.

Swole also made an appearance on Monday Night RAW back in 2016 where she wrestled Nia Jax in a losing effort.

Many couples were once split between WWE and AEW, including Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears, Rusev and Lana, and even Renee Young and Dean Ambrose, but Alexander and Big Swole are one of the few who remain.

There are just two other couples currently appearing for both promotions: Andrade & Charlotte Flair and Adam Cole & Britt Baker.

